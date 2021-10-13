Next Woman Up: Tina D'Orazio, SVP and chief of staff for the Philadelphia Eagles

Can you describe what it's like being part of a head-coaching search?

This was mind-blowing to me, coming from the media world. Who hires a major executive of a company within two weeks flat? You have this short period of time for the search, and that's it. Super Bowl is another one of those instances where it's a race to the finish.

I'm not giving input of which candidates to bring in, but I'm really at the nuts and bolts of it, getting those candidates to where they need to be and getting all of the details sorted. Jeffrey did have me included in the search for Doug Pederson. Each time a new head coach is hired, different executives are brought in, and Jeffrey loves to have a lot of different thoughts and people at the table. Basically, the organization brings different candidates in every single day for a week to 10 days to two weeks -- whatever it takes. ... It's an exhaustive process in which you're interviewing people for hours and hours and days at a time. You have all hands on deck to get to the end goal, which is finding someone you think can bring the organization to the next level, be successful on and off the field, and really complement the culture and ideology of what your sports organization is. It's super important, and the process gets done in a record amount of time.

Looking at your career path, do you have any mentors who've inspired you along the way?

There have been a ton of mentors along the way, but I would say Jeffrey is the biggest mentor of mine. He's pushed me to the next level and taken me along for the ride. He's always been supportive and encouraged me to take on bigger, greater things. I work alongside a great team of people, and to have that family dynamic outside of your own family and with relationships at work is so nice.

How have you seen the industry change for women?

There are many women that also work in this company. It wasn't like I walked into the Eagles as the only woman and broke through barriers. It was already being done at the time. Four out of the seven senior vice presidents are women, along with five vice presidents and 10 directors. Everyone is really supportive in this inclusive environment, and that comes from the top down. It really starts with Jeffrey and the culture he sets. He's very much for a diversity of thought and people who are going to provide great insights and challenge some of his own notions when it comes to any major decision for our football team.

Naturally, our team has developed and will continue to develop over time when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but we were well on our way years ago. That's a credit to all senior leadership. To be honest, it's men who help us along the way. It's men who have to be supportive, especially in an industry that is heavily male-dominated. We need those inclusive men. Obviously, Jeffrey sets that culture from the minute anyone comes into the organization, and other leaders embrace and carry it through.

The football side is the next step, because on the business side, we're pretty well integrated. We're starting to see that more on the football side, and that's how the league has really developed over the years. Sarah Thomas was a referee at the last Super Bowl. Now we're seeing women become the first coach or first scout, and that's really exciting. To (Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman's credit, Catherine Raîche has been promoted to vice president of football operations, and Ameena Soliman has been promoted from personnel intern to a pro scout, so we're trying to do our part. It's great to see all the teams in the league put effort into having diversity of thought and include women in all areas. It's a cascading effect, and it's now normal to see women in these roles.

You're right. It's been great to see progress. Now, what would you say to a female looking to pursue a career in football?