Next Woman Up: Gayle Benson, Owner and Chairman of the New Orleans Saints

How did you get your start in a career in football?

It started when I married my husband, Tom, in 2004, but prior to that, I ran my own successful interior design business in New Orleans. I was actually in that business for 30 years, and after we were married, Tom asked me to put all of my energy into learning the business of football so I would be prepared to lead the team if he couldn't. He was so passionate about football; he just loved the business, and he was chairman of the (NFL's) finance committee for 25 years. The love he had for the NFL was infectious, and because I loved him so much, I wanted to do what he wanted to do and became just as excited about it.

As a side note, he owned an arena football team at that time, and going to a game was our first real date. Once I saw that and got involved in it, I just thought it was the best thing I had ever seen. I just became a real football person ever since.

As the owner of the New Orleans Saints, can you explain what your job entails?

My primary job is to provide the resources and support to our team and staff to give us the best chance to win. I believe, as Tom did, that the first rule of leadership is to show up and be accountable. I'm in the office every day, which I love, and I enjoy mingling with the coaches, players and staff, and [addressing] any challenges or needs that they have to help them prepare to win our games.

As an organization, it's also important that we embrace the responsibility we have to lead, inspire and unite our community, and I try to do that leading by example.

What is the most challenging part of your position?

The most difficult thing for me is when challenges are presented that are totally out of my control. When something happens on the field or in the community that I have no control over, I feel totally frustrated and I want to jump in and solve the problem. But sometimes that just isn't possible, so I need to provide reassurance to the organization and community that we will overcome the current difficulty and be stronger for it in the end. You know this recent hurricane, which really did incredible damage to South Louisiana. We can't control the weather, but we know we can overcome the devastation and build back stronger like we have so many times before. Our team was forced to relocate for a small time, but we were able to improvise and provide an environment for our team to still successfully prepare to play our games. In fact, some people in our office, our IT department in particular, actually slept at the facility overnight so they could take care of the building and make sure everything was running. It was a big challenge for everybody, because they had problems of their own and also wanted to be here to help. It was humbling for me to know that.

Do you have a mentor or any other influential people who have helped you along your path?