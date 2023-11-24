Next Woman Up: Tameka Rish, SVP of Fan and Associate Experience for the Atlanta Falcons

It sounds like there will be a great turnout. Is there anything else you'd like to add about the event?

To execute something of this scale, there are a lot of people across the Falcons organization and community to thank. We have had people in the artist community help find artists who haven't performed in years to be part of this. Internally, you think of this as an entertainment play, but it has to be a collective effort. I have spent a ton of time with our security and parking team because the arrival of that amount of people and executing it seamlessly is important. Some of the things we're doing within the show required working with our legal and finance teams, so we've spent time with them. An event of this magnitude requires organizational buy-in, and our leadership and everyone across the board has been supportive of this event and what it means to the city and our culture. We want to do it right and do it well.

This is an all-hands-on deck execution, so while I'm the one doing the interviews, there are so many people involved. I have a list of about 120 individuals to send thank-you cards to, because without each of them, this wouldn't be possible.

You've been in the league for nearly two decades, but how did you get your start in a career in football?

I got my start at the University of North Carolina in football operations as a student videographer. They gave me a quiz on football, and the first question was: Where is the line of scrimmage? At the time, it felt like the assumption was that women had zero knowledge of the sport. I think we've come along way.

I got a new boss shortly thereafter, and he was incredible. He fully embraced me as a talent and a person. I recorded every game and practice for all four years I was in school, and by the time I graduated, we had an all-female student staff -- a lot of them admittedly were my friends, because you hire the people you know. But it proved that women could do jobs that typically men had. There were a couple of coaches who saw me as a contributor and a teammate, including Carl Torbush, who just passed away. He was the first head coach I worked for, and he showed me what real leadership was like and that I could be respected.

I then decided to go to graduate school at the University of Georgia and worked for Rodney Garner, who was the head of recruiting and defensive line coach. He was one of the top recruiters in college football, and I had a desk in his office for a year. I learned so much from him, and he was very strategic about recruiting the entire family of a player. I understood recruiting to be a class in psychology -- like, how do you make the player's entire family feel important, and how do they feel they belong in your program?

When I finished at Georgia, I knew I wanted to work in the NFL, and at the time, the Falcons' office was about 1/20th of what it is now, so there weren't a ton of opportunities there. But the Houston Texans had just started an expansion franchise, and someone at Georgia recommended me to a woman on the Texans staff. That's how I got my foot in the door. It was a role in customer service, and during that time, I realized I wanted to do more in a planning capacity, because that is one of my strengths. At that time, on the football operations side in the NFL, there still weren't a lot of women. There wasn't a lot of opportunity for me to dream of what there is today, and I think it's amazing to see where we're at now.

After that year with the Texans, I turned down a full-time job with them because I did ESPN's reality show "Dream Job" and was a finalist. That reignited my love for journalism, and the reason I started working in football in college was because I wanted to be Stuart Scott. After that show, I took a job at a sports talk radio station in Camden, South Carolina. The station had been off-air for a year, and you couldn't pick it up in Columbia, South Carolina, which is the largest metro area in the state less than an hour away. The Texans called me and asked me if I was sure about not wanting the job. I turned it down because I had to give this a shot. A few days later, I was trying to sell a spot in our radio show, and the man turned the radio on, and the signal didn't come in. It was then that I realized there was a difference in quitting and sinking with the ship. I called Houston back, and they had offered the job to someone else.