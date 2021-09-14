Next Woman Up: Amina Edwards, chief of staff of the Washington Football Team

I know you're relatively new to the NFL, so how did you get your start in a career in football?

I took a circuitous route to the NFL. I never worked for a team before, but sports have always been a part of my life. I graduated from business school last spring and was actually planning to take another job. Then I got a call -- out of the blue -- from (Washington team president) Jason (Wright) saying, "I'm starting a new job on Monday. I'm going to be the president of the Washington Football Team, and I'm looking for a chief of staff. Would you be interested in joining me?" After I picked my jaw up off the floor and started talking to him about his vision for the team, it was such a no-brainer. I thought, I need to take this role.

What a turn of events! Did you have a working relationship with Jason prior to that phone call?

Jason was my very first boss out of college when I was 22. We worked at (McKinsey & Company) together, and he's continued to be a mentor for me throughout my career professionally, both as a sounding board and a great coach. He's somebody who's really invested in me and pushed me to take bigger roles and try new things. I'm really lucky that I get a second chance to work with him here.

So when you took this role in September of 2020, what were some of the things you wanted to accomplish?

I've always been excited about building organizations and teams, so this felt like such an exciting opportunity to do that across so many different dimensions. There's a culture change. We're rebranding the team. We're building a new stadium. So many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that this role represented, and that's one of the reasons why it was so easy for me to say yes to this job.

I work across the top team on strategy and business planning. The best way for me to describe my role is, it's my job to help Jason and the top team actually get work done. Sometimes that looks like air traffic control or managing some of our integrated projects, and other times, it's just being a sounding board for them so they can talk through an idea and help make it happen. I really do feel like I have the coolest job in the world, because I get to sort of see the whole business and learn how all the different pieces fit together.

Let's break that up a little bit. When it comes to the cultural side of the organization, there have been a lot of changes in Washington over the last year or so. What were some changes you wanted to implement when you arrived? And what changes have you seen within the last year, if any?

There's been a ton of change. My goal when I joined this team was to help build the kind of organization where everyone felt valued and respected and could do their best work. That's what all of us want out of a culture and organization. I think we've been able to build that kind of community despite the challenges of having to start that work virtually. Obviously, that's been a challenge for everyone, but especially in a time of transformation, we had to be really deliberate about how we were building relationships and building a culture, because it's just a little bit harder when you're behind a computer screen.

How do you think building a team remotely will translate when you're all back together in person?