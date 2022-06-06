Next Woman Up: Sarah Hogan, Assistant Director of Coaching Operations for the Atlanta Falcons

How did you get your start in a career in football?

My start is a little unique. My dad, Greg Gigantino, is a college football coach, so right off the bat, I had a natural way of interacting with players and coaches because I grew up around them. My true start was in college at James Madison University. I started working in the football office, volunteering for four years, and it felt natural for me to be around the team and help them. Then I was fortunate that the college where my dad coached at the time, Hofstra, is where the New York Jets had training camp. I interned with the Jets for a few summers.

I worked for the scouting department, and I actually came away from that internship wanting to work in community relations. I went to school to get my masters in campus recreation before realizing I wanted to work in athletics. I went to the University of Maryland and that was where I actually discovered the position of director of football operations. After that, I had the opportunity to get my foot in the door at Northeastern with my first full-time position.

What did your first full-time job in football operations entail and how did you work your way to the Falcons?

That initial position was the administrative assistant for the football team at Northeastern. At the time, they had the defensive coordinator doing team travel and another guy doing road meals. The things they had coaches doing were ridiculous, so it made sense for me to do all of the background stuff so they could focus on coaching and recruiting. My first year I really learned how to do everything. Then it was all on me. I scheduled recruiting weekends and trips and even some marketing. I wanted to get familiarized with everything in the athletic department.

Northeastern cut the football program in 2009 and then I got the DFO job at Georgia State University. Then I came to the Falcons after five years through a family connection, then head coach Dan Quinn. I started in the scouting department in Atlanta, so a lot of the stuff I had done in college transferred over because I was doing a ton of the travel for the scouts, assistant general manager, setting up pro day visits and working with the schools. It was a great first job in the NFL because I learned a ton about how the organization worked.

In January 2016, Coach Quinn asked me if I wanted to help with head coach operations because his assistant left. So I directly supported him and my role expanded. I helped wherever I could. That role is way different than it is now because I really wanted to take a lot of things off the coaches' plate so they could focus on football.

So, essentially, you built your role to what it is in the Falcons organization today?

I did. The person who was here before me worked a more standard 9-5 job Monday through Friday. When I came in, I was like, "What's my role on game day because I'm not not working?" I created the coordinator of head coach operations title because I wanted it to be more than the executive assistant to the head coach. I wanted to do that job, of course, but not just that job.

What was the transition from Dan Quinn to Arthur Smith like?

It was super interesting because the entire staff was brand new, even the director of coaching operations, Brian Griffin. It was a really big learning curve. With Coach Smith being a first-time head coach, I was able to help a lot because I had been through that situation with Coach Quinn for six years. There was so much I could bring to the table, and I was able to step up to help him and the staff navigate everything.

What do you like most about your job?

I love being able to talk in coaches' terms and work with them on a regular basis. Since I grew up around the game, it's just so easy for me to work with them. Then at the same time, I like being a liaison with other departments in our building and organization. Bridging that gap between the coaches and players and the rest of the crew in the building is so fun. It's a great teamwork environment.

What would you say you are most proud of?

I think I've grown a lot over the last couple of years as the organization has gone through changes. I'm most proud of being able to stay the course while continuing to learn and improve.