Next Woman Up: Nancy Gold, Vice President of Brand Strategy for the New Orleans Saints

How did you get your start in a career in football?

Football was always my passion and first love. In high school, I went to a New York Jets game with a friend whose friend's dad was a coach. The Jets played the Miami Dolphins and we were waiting in a tunnel in Giants Stadium after the game. I had never seen a professional athlete up close, and I remember seeing Dan Marino in that tunnel and it looked like he hung the moon. For me, that was a very formative experience. I didn't know that I would be led down this path, but instinctively, I knew football was something I wanted to be part of. I just didn't know how.

I always thought I was going to study medicine. My parents and every aunt and uncle in my family were focused on five or six careers, and I think some of that had to do with the fact that they emigrated to this country and looked for roles that were transferrable. I didn't think of work as anything other than a way to make a living, so when I went to the University of Albany, I ultimately discovered you can think of your career as a passion and something you love, not just how to make a living.

My first internship in profession sports was with the New York Islanders when I was in college. The only thing I really knew about hockey was Blades of Steel on Nintendo, but I started a few days before the 1999 NHL Draft and I was put in general manager Mike Milbury's office. We ended up trading Ziggy Palffy and the phones absolutely lit up. I'm this intern answering phones, and I was being cursed out left and right. I remember going home that day thinking it was so exhilarating. Later that night, I was with my mom, a nurse at the time, in the kitchen, and after I told her about my day, she asked me a question I'll never forget: "Do you think you could be happy getting a normal job and just buying tickets to whatever sports team you like?" I thought that was a smart question for her to ask because it made me wonder if I could pursue a safer route. I thought long and hard about it during that internship with the Islanders, and I thought, No. I want to be in it.Now I just have to figure out how.

The New York Giants used to hold training camp at the University of Albany, and while I was there as a collegiate athlete, the athletic director suggested that I work whatever job they had available. That's ultimately how I got my start in football.

Later on, when I was working at the Women's Sports Foundation in Long Island, New York, the New York Jets practiced just a hop, skip and a jump away at Hofstra University. I was connected with the team through a friend and joined their game night staff in public relations, handing out press notes, making photo copies and whatever needed to be done. I did that while holding other full-time jobs for almost a decade, essentially looking for my shot to work in football full time while working for other sports-based companies.

And how did you arrive at the New Orleans Saints?

New Orleans was not on my bingo card. I'm originally from New York and thought I would never leave the state, as most New Yorkers tend to think. But because there are so few jobs on the business side of sports, you don't often get to choose where you go. When I was working at Pepsi (2016-2021), I had the privilege of coming to the Superdome as a guest of the Pittsburgh Steelers on one of our partnership trips. The atmosphere was incredible, and I remember telling my husband, "That was the most fun I've ever had at a football game in my life." The fans around us were so warm and welcoming but also passionate and vibrant about their team. The building was energetic, and it was great to see the traditions of the franchise. I had just a great time and didn't realize I was invited to the best party in town at noon on a Sunday. It stuck with me.

In 2022, I had heard from a recruiter who was looking for someone to fill my current role, and it was an opportunity to steer the ship in terms of how the Saints' brand is seen. There really aren't any words to describe this team's connection to the city, and Hurricane Katrina bonded them like no other. I thought this role was an awesome challenge, especially considering there are two generations since Hurricane Katrina that didn't experience it firsthand or maybe aren't quite connected to the team in the same way. In addition, these younger generations are viewing the sports in an entirely different way than I did growing up. Through video games and fantasy football, they know a lot of players on other teams. The competition is fierce for their attention, along with all of the other things they have access to because of technology. To reinvigorate a franchise that had an incredible heritage definitely moved me.

What's also unique in the football experiences I've had in my full-time positions in Buffalo -- I was the director of marketing for nearly two years beginning in spring of 2015 -- and now New Orleans is that I have worked for two dynamic female owners (Buffalo's Kim Pegula and New Orleans' Gayle Benson). That was definitely not by accident.

I was one of the very first hires Kim Pegula made. Her impact and accessibility to the staff and to the things she cared about, which were things that followed under my purview, are definitely not lost on me. For Mrs. Benson, I appreciate her southern hospitality and appreciation for heritage and tradition, while having an appetite to move forward. The organization is going through change in the best of ways. The Superdome is going through a huge renovation, and that is one of the "feather in your cap" moments you don't always get in your career from a brand standpoint. I appreciate her for this project, particularly because I'm not from New Orleans and she was an interior designer at one point. I have someone whom I admire very much to impress. I'm looking forward to bringing a modern yet traditional take to that building to help it grow up, and I'm looking forward to hosting the biggest event in the world in Super Bowl LIX.

Is the Superdome renovation the biggest project you've been a part of in your career?