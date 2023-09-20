Next Woman Up: Angela Baker, Offensive Assistant for the New York Giants

When did you first fall in love with football? And how did you get your start in a career in it?

I started playing flag football when I was 5 years old in a co-ed league at my local Boys & Girls Club. I always liked it, but I was involved in all types of sports growing up. I didn't transition to playing more competitive tackle football until I was in college. When I was a student at Slippery Rock University, I saw an ad for the Pittsburgh Passion, the women's semi-professional tackle football team, and thought it looked interesting. I tried out for the team and ended up playing for eight years (2012-19).

I originally went to school at Slippery Rock for health and physical education, and that transitioned to fitness management with a minor in coaching. I finished my degree during the pandemic, which kind of forced me into retirement as a player because our seasons were canceled. It allowed me to take my focus somewhere else.

I had a good relationship with some people at the University of Redlands in California and asked if they could put me in touch with the head coach. They gave me Coach Jim Good's number and said, "All right, the rest is on you." I reached out, and I had a great interview with him. He told me they had a part-time position open and was intrigued by my story and what I could bring to the table. I started with them as a part-time defensive quality control coach. It was a lot of hours and a Division III school, so it wasn't a lot of bright lights and accolades and involved a lot of work behind the scenes. I learned a lot in that role and still keep in touch with some people on that staff.

Before joining the Redlands staff, I had participated in the NFL Women's Forum, and building relationships there is what set the table for how I got to the Giants. After my first year at Redlands, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was looking to fill the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship position, and my name came across his desk, and he called. We connected in that interview and at the end of the day, he called back and asked, "Do you want to be New York Giant?" I was stunned. I had just moved out to California nine months prior and transitioned my whole life, but I couldn't turn this opportunity down.

You were the Giants' offensive quality control last season and are now in your first season as an offensive assistant. How are these roles different and how has your role expanded?

A lot of the responsibilities carry over. It's a lot of work getting information for the position coaches, coordinators and head coach, so they can focus on the game plans. There are several of us who break down film of our opponents, so when they are looking for a specific play or concept, they don't need to go through all of the film to find it. I also keep track of scouting reports and work with our data department and scout team. A lot of my job is about working hand-in-hand with a lot of other departments to get things readily accessible for our coaches.

On top of that, I'm also fortunate enough to be in the tight ends room with coach Andy Bischoff. I help with scripts, call sheets and paperwork to help get the game plan ready for game day. All of these things have helped me learn.

As far as the transition from last year to this year, I have more responsibility. They trust me with a little bit more. I'm just getting more involved in game-planning and working with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on a daily basis.

What is the biggest challenge of your position?