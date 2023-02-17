Next Woman Up: Ashton Washington, Player Personnel Coordinator for the Chicago Bears

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I was around football so much growing up that I decided to do something outside of the game when I was about 11 years old. I wanted to do anything else. Then in high school, I discovered that I really liked being around the game, seeing my classmates during their recruiting processes and what it meant to them. I saw college coaches come to our school and visit with players, and I was really fascinated by that whole process. I remember asking my dad, "How do I get into that career?" and "Where do I start?" We talked about it, and I found different avenues and started working within sports media.

I applied for an internship at ABC News during my first year at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. I was turned down that first semester because I was too young. But I don't take no for an answer, so I just kept pressing. In the spring semester, they ended up accepting me for an internship in the news department. I was the youngest one there, and I remember realizing that news was not what I wanted to do. I tried to ease my way into sports and help with whatever they needed. I eventually got an opportunity to go to a high school football game, and in Texas, high school football is a religion. It's in our blood. I wrote a small article for the game, and I immediately called my dad afterward. I told him, "This is it. Of all things, football is what I want to do and where I want to be." He started laughing at me and said, "I told you."

I started reaching out to different outlets -- 247Sports, Rivals.com and other recruiting sites -- and I finally got an email back from the University of Houston's CougarsDen, which is their site on Rivals.com. I took a non-paid position because I wanted the experience. I called at least one recruit every week and interviewed them about their feelings on Houston and the football team. During that time, I also used my name and what I was building with Rivals.com to start going to events like Nike Football's The Opening Invitational, the Under Armour All-America Game and other 7-on-7 events, and I started writing my own stories on the side. I built good relationships with those kids, and my career took off.

247Sports reached out, and I started working with them doing the same thing, but I was traveling all over the country. I was shaking hands and meeting people, and that's how I built a network. I did that throughout my entire college career. I knew what I wanted and no one would steal me away from my dream.

How often did you travel with that type of job?

It was year-round. If I had an 8 a.m. class on Wednesday, I'd hit the road right after. I worked at a sandwich shop at the time, too, and used that money to travel. I would also save that money to buy flights if I needed to. It might've been the worst airline, but I got where I needed to be.

Wow, that is dedication. Can you take me through how you arrived at the Chicago Bears?

After graduation, I received a call from a woman with the XFL. She was in the Houston office and asked if I was interested in an entry-level position for the Houston Roughnecks. I took the job and moved back home to Houston. The XFL ended up getting shut down because of the pandemic, so all of the employees were terminated. I went back to the drawing board and that's when I received an email from University of Illinois saying that head coach Lovie Smith wanted to schedule a meeting with me. Coach Smith heard about me from a guy who I met when I was working with Rivals.com, and he was at Illinois at the time. It's crazy how the people you meet circle back.