Next Woman Up: Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration for the New England Patriots

How did you get your start in a career in the NFL?

I hardly intended it to be a career, that's for sure. When I was in high school, it was common for the boys to take business or finance classes and the girls to take home economics; it was very gender-driven. I went to college for fashion merchandising and didn't have a job after I was done. So at the time, there was a girl here, Judy Quimby, who was a little bit of a pioneer in her day. She was a family friend and needed someone to come to the Patriots to type and file for the scouting department, which meant nothing to me. Scouts were girl scouts and boy scouts to me. Same with the draft. I was familiar with the draft in military terms, but never in the sports world.

So, I went in. Let me tell you, knowing nothing and being so young and having scouting thrown at you was great. I learned what a running back was, a tight end, and that if you were 300 pounds, you wouldn't be a running back. It started in simple terms, but the foundation was just wonderful. They continued to give me opportunities to grow. Seriously, I think I worked for $3 an hour. That's not even a joke in the 1970s. That's what you made. To have been able to grow from that and be part of the support for a professional football team has been a blessing for me and my life.

Can you walk me through your role when you first started?

We didn't have computers. Everything was typed on a typewriter and copied into notebooks. That evolution from typewriters to computers changed everything, particularly in scouting.

My first draft was in 1975, and our first pick was tight end Russ Francis. He went on to have a nice career, and he was very charismatic. To this day, I have a picture in my office of him -- the first draft choice I was a part of with the Patriots. He still, to this day, stays in touch.

How has your role expanded?

Technology has really allowed it to change, with more employees and roles, regardless of gender. When I started working in 1975, departments were very small. We had three scouts. Now we have 10-12 scouts on the college level and a whole other department on the pro level that really didn't exist back then.

People ask me about working in the same place for 45-plus years because it sounds very stagnant. But it's really changed as the years have gone on, with more employees, assistants, technology. Everything has just gotten bigger and better. Coaching staffs got larger. As it grew, there were more things to do.