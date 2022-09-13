Next Woman Up: Tiffany Morton, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs

Those must be some long days. Would you say about 12-hour days?

Oh. That's a short day. I would say most of our staff gets here at 5 or 6 a.m. and don't leave until 9 or 10 p.m. So at least 15 hours.

Wow! I was way off. Now, what does a week during the regular season look like for you?

Monday is an easier day because our players have the day off. Tuesday, they have meetings but no practice, so it's another prep day for us to get ready for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, when we start getting into practice, we have player treatments at 7 a.m. and the players go into meetings shortly after that. There's a lot of communication between departments with strength and conditioning to see if they need to change any lifting protocols for the players. Then walk-throughs and prepping for practice. Post-practice is all about helping those guys who need it to be able to perform for the next day.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are our longer days, which are about 12 hours, and Fridays are what we call "Fast Fridays" because we cut out the walk-throughs. Saturday is a prep day again; there isn't a lot of expectation for our players, but from an athletic training standpoint, it's packing up and getting ready for game day, whether that's Arrowhead Stadium or to whatever city we're flying to.

On game days, there is a lot more happening behind the scenes for what we hope is a quiet day injury-wise on the field. We arrive at the stadium five hours before kickoff to set up and make sure every player gets what they need -- or they think they need -- to perform.

I know you guys have a big athletic training staff. Are you in charge of a certain group of players or does everyone share responsibilities?

We each have our own position group that we work with. I work with the offensive line, which I love. They are probably the most disciplined and most respectful group, and we have a great group of guys in this locker room. They operate by the book and have welcomed me with open arms from the day I arrived. It's nice to be linked with your position group and coaches and learn the idiosyncrasies of each of them, because it ultimately helps make the day-to-day work run smoother. It's funny because I think I'm a big dog, then I get over with the group and I'm a Chihuahua. I forget how big they are sometimes.

Is there anything that has surprised you about working with that group?

I'm not sure it's surprising, but their humble attitudes and selflessness are refreshing, and a nice reminder for myself to be here for the team. They don't get the recognition regularly, and because of that, they don't have big egos. They know that they have to work well together for the team to be successful, and that translates to any team atmosphere. So, we as an athletic training staff have to set our egos aside and work well together to get our guys back on the field, and that might mean asking someone for help.

That makes sense. During seasons when the Chiefs play deep into the playoffs or in the Super Bowl, does the preparation change?

We are tough early on with the guys in terms of preparation. We need them to understand the expectation and follow the rules so they can stay on the field throughout the season. When we get to late November or early December and know we have a playoff opportunity, we start to loosen up in all areas -- practices are a little bit shorter, pads come off and we have more room to help the players recover. They bust their tails early in the season, then it's our job to make sure their bodies last through the playoffs, hopefully to February.

What is the most challenging part of your job?