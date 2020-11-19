Seahawks announce home stadium now will be named Lumen Field

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM

Tonight's Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks showdown won't just be a battle for positioning in the uber-competitive NFC West.

It will also be the debut of a new stadium name.

The Seahawks announced Thursday that the stadium formerly known as CenturyLink Field will now be called Lumen Field. The change in stadium name coincides with the company's Sept. rebrand to Lumen Technologies.

"Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field," said Chuck Arnold, president, Seahawks and First & Goal Inc, in a statement. "For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come."

Lumen Field marks the fourth name for the Seahawks' home stadium, which opened in 2002.

"Lumen Field represents more than just a name change; it represents our growing partnership with the Seattle Seahawks and our shared vision of using data and technology to further human progress and produce winning outcomes on and off the field," Lumen CMO Shaun Andrews said. "Lumen Field is a symbol of Seattle's passionate fans, and we are proud to be associated with this iconic venue. Lumen is dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our clients, and we are committed to the success and support of the Seattle community."

Thursday's marquee NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks kicks off in Seattle at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

