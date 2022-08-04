Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10

2021 stats: 17 games | 237 att | 1,002 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 10 rush TDs | 47 rec | 287 rec yds | 2 rec TDs





A lot of people are down on Zeke and high on Tony Pollard after the latter out-gained Zeke by 1.3 yards per carry in 2021. But to me, Zeke's still the guy in Dallas. He was a bit banged-up last season, but he still does everything the Cowboys need him to do, and he looks to be in good shape heading into 2022. When I look at the top backs on my list, there's a big difference between Zeke and Henry, but Zeke still gets into the top five thanks to his contribution in the pass game as a pass catcher and blocker.