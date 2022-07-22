Around the NFL

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Published: Jul 22, 2022 at 05:25 PM
It was a disastrous 2021 season on the injury front for the Baltimore Ravens, and Friday's roster moves are a record of that.

Six Ravens -- left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and safety Ar'Darius Washington (foot) -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp next Tuesday.

Players put on the PUP list ahead of camp can be taken off at any time.

Dobbins and Edwards were each sidelined by torn ACLs before the season started, hobbling the Baltimore running game before the Ravens could get going.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that it was not a certainty Dobbins would be ready for the start of the Ravens' season. Dobbins took to social media to vehemently disagree, but whether he gets off to a late start of the season or not, he'll be starting training camp on the sideline as he continues to mend his knee.

Neither Dobbins or Edwards played a game last season, while Stanley, an All-Pro, played in just one before his season ended due to a previous ankle injury that sidelined him 10 games in 2020 requiring additional surgery.

The trio's status on PUP is at the least worrisome for the offense's prospects, but not entirely unexpected.

The defense is also waiting on the returns of starters Peters and Bowser.

Peters missed all of last season with an ACL tear like Dobbins and Edwards, while Bowser is recovering from Achilles surgery. In 2021, Bowser started all 17 games and recorded 59 tackles and seven sacks. He was injured in Week 17.

Washington, who played three games as a rookie in 2021, suffered a broken foot.

It's still too early for too much alarm on the Ravens' injury front, but at the least, Friday's transactions are a reminder of the travails the 2021 squad had to deal with.

