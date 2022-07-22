Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Neither Dobbins or Edwards played a game last season, while Stanley, an All-Pro, played in just one before his season ended due to a previous ankle injury that sidelined him 10 games in 2020 requiring additional surgery.

The trio's status on PUP is at the least worrisome for the offense's prospects, but not entirely unexpected.

The defense is also waiting on the returns of starters Peters and Bowser.

Peters missed all of last season with an ACL tear like Dobbins and Edwards, while Bowser is recovering from Achilles surgery. In 2021, Bowser started all 17 games and recorded 59 tackles and seven sacks. He was injured in Week 17.

Washington, who played three games as a rookie in 2021, suffered a broken foot.