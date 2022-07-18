Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) no sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

"It sounds like the recovery is going well," Rapoport relayed. "He is pushing as hard as he possibly can. There really hasn't been any setbacks. That said, just based on the timing of the injury, my understanding is he's no sure thing to make Week 1. In fact, based on an estimate I was given by someone I trust, there's certainly a possibility that he is not ready for Week 1, perhaps even could get on the field a couple weeks after that. It's not to say his rehab is going bad. It was just a serious, complex injury. It was an ACL, it was a meniscus, there was damage to the lateral side. There was a lot."