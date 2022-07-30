Steelers OC Matt Canada: Mason Rudolph has 'a great shot' at winning QB job

The assumption heading into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp was Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett would battle for the starting quarterback job. But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't ruling out Mason Rudolph from swiping the gig.

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Canada said Rudolph is certainly in contention.

"Mason's getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch," Canada said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he's played very well at times for us. He's got a great shot at it. He's being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him,"

At the start of camp, Trubisky is taking most of the first-team reps, Rudolph is second in line, and Pickett, who has reportedly struggled at times, is third in the rotation.

Rudolph enters his fourth year in Pittsburgh, giving him a leg up on newcomers Trubisky and Pickett in terms of knowing the offense and familiarity with the staff and scheme. Rudolph has started 10 games in his career, netting a 61.5 completion percentage and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.