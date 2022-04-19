2022 NFL Draft: Ranking running backs, No. 1 to 36

Just like in 2018 with Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, the Georgia Bulldogs send a pair of talented running backs into the NFL this year in White and James Cook. White is a powerful downhill runner with an explosive first step, someone whose physicality will show up in the red zone and late in games. He'll be a tremendous asset on first and second down, but will to have to prove he can provide in the pass game -- an area in which he wasn't used much for the national champions -- if he wants to stay on the field for all three downs in the NFL.