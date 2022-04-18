Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Steelers surprise with fast-rising QB

I just returned from a quick trip to Motown, and the vibe of the city was broken into two areas for me: Media types advocating for a QB, even at No. 2 overall; and the voice of the fans, who want a defender. I was lobbied hard to prepare a Post-it with the words "Malik Willis ... no matter what," but how about taking this record-breaking ACC champion? Pickett is the top-rated quarterback for many evaluators, and the Lions select him at No. 32, which has been a landing spot for QBs in recent years thanks to the fifth-year option.