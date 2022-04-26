Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers take Malik Willis; Vikings land Jameson Williams

With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner, teams are beginning to hone in on their draft-day wish lists. While it is impossible to figure out what teams are really thinking, here is my final attempt to predict the first round on Thursday:
Doug Pederson wants to build an impenetrable wall in front of Trevor Lawrence, and Ekwonu is a foundational block in that barrier.
Dan Campbell gets a blue-collar pass rusher with outstanding athleticism and technical skills.
The long, rangy cover corner is perfect for Lovie Smith's scheme.
The versatile frontline defender gives Gang Green a top-notch run defender with raw pass-rush skills.
Adding a rock-solid edge blocker will help the Giants assess Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as franchise players.
Solidifying the edges is a top priority for a Panthers offense that needs more production, both through the air and on the ground.
New defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale wants to play man-to-man coverage on the perimeter, and Stingley is a five-star talent with the tools to play at an All-Pro level on the island.
The Falcons are in desperate need of a WR1 after losing Calvin Ridley (suspension) and Russell Gage (free agency) this offseason.
Pete Carroll cannot resist taking a dynamic edge defender with the perfect skill set to fill the LEO role in the Seahawks' defense.
The big-bodied pass catcher will expand the strike zone for Zach Wilson in the passing game.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound playmaker could add a dimension to Washington's defense as a versatile box safety with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills.
Adding the Alabama standout would give the Vikings a dynamic three-receiver package; Williams could eventually replace Adam Thielen in a year or two, when his salary-cap number becomes unmanageable.
The Texans must prioritize bringing in an explosive pass rusher after struggling to get to the passer last season.
The league's No. 1 rush defense gets that much better after adding the 6-6, 341-pound Davis up front.
Yes, this would be the third consecutive receiver drafted in Round 1 by the Eagles, but the bottom line is, Olave's big-play ability should make life easier for Jalen Hurts in the pocket.
Replacing Terron Armstead with a rugged edge blocker like Penning will help the Saints play smash-mouth football in a revamped offensive scheme.
The AFC West is loaded with superstar quarterbacks, which makes stocking up on defensive backs a sensible choice for the Chargers, who already inked free agent CB J.C. Jackson.
It is time for the Eagles to fortify the interior, with the 31-year-old Fletcher Cox nearing the end of his career.
Pairing the Arkansas standout with Michael Thomas would give the Saints a supersized pass-catching duo on the perimeter.
The ultra-athletic playmaker would enable offensive coordinator Matt Canada to utilize some of the creative concepts he brought with him from the collegiate level.
Lloyd adds more speed and athleticism to a linebacker corps that has been one of the slowest in the league.
The Packers are not afraid to invest top picks in their offensive line. As a former tight end-turned-offensive tackle, Raimann is a nimble athlete with the balance and body control to handle athletic rushers on the edges.
The high-motor pass rusher could fill the void created by Chandler Jones' departure.
Fixing the offensive line will help the Cowboys’ offense regain its explosiveness.
The do-it-all running back would alleviate some of the pressure on Josh Allen to carry the offense.
Green is a bully-ball specialist with the movement skills and road-grading ability to clear a path for Derrick Henry between the tackles.
Putting an athletic big body beside Vita Vea would make the Buccaneers’ defense downright scary in the middle.
The speedy linebacker would team with De’Vondre Campbell to give the Packers sideline-to-sideline coverage against the run and pass.
Hill is a prototypical nickel defender with "hit, run and cover" skills that make him a hot commodity for a team that loves to attack with pressure.
An athletic edge rusher with the speed, quickness and burst to create havoc off the edges, Mafe will add some juice to the Chiefs' front.
The Bengals’ workmanlike defensive front could use another interior disruptor with pass-rush skills. Hall’s energy and effort make him an intriguing option for a defense that wears down opponents with its physicality and versatility.
The Lions need more athletic defenders on the field to have a chance to close the gap on their rivals. Ebiketie flashes impressive first-step quickness and closing speed as a "bend-and-burst" rusher off the edge.