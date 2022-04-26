Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers take Malik Willis; Vikings land Jameson Williams

Published: Apr 26, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner, teams are beginning to hone in on their draft-day wish lists. While it is impossible to figure out what teams are really thinking, here is my final attempt to predict the first round on Thursday:

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

Doug Pederson wants to build an impenetrable wall in front of Trevor Lawrence, and Ekwonu is a foundational block in that barrier.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Dan Campbell gets a blue-collar pass rusher with outstanding athleticism and technical skills. 

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The long, rangy cover corner is perfect for Lovie Smith's scheme. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

The versatile frontline defender gives Gang Green a top-notch run defender with raw pass-rush skills. 

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Adding a rock-solid edge blocker will help the Giants assess Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as franchise players. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Solidifying the edges is a top priority for a Panthers offense that needs more production, both through the air and on the ground. 

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

New defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale wants to play man-to-man coverage on the perimeter, and Stingley is a five-star talent with the tools to play at an All-Pro level on the island. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Falcons are in desperate need of a WR1 after losing Calvin Ridley (suspension) and Russell Gage (free agency) this offseason.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

Pete Carroll cannot resist taking a dynamic edge defender with the perfect skill set to fill the LEO role in the Seahawks' defense. 

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

The big-bodied pass catcher will expand the strike zone for Zach Wilson in the passing game. 

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound playmaker could add a dimension to Washington's defense as a versatile box safety with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

Adding the Alabama standout would give the Vikings a dynamic three-receiver package; Williams could eventually replace Adam Thielen in a year or two, when his salary-cap number becomes unmanageable. 

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Texans must prioritize bringing in an explosive pass rusher after struggling to get to the passer last season.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The league's No. 1 rush defense gets that much better after adding the 6-6, 341-pound Davis up front.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

Yes, this would be the third consecutive receiver drafted in Round 1 by the Eagles, but the bottom line is, Olave's big-play ability should make life easier for Jalen Hurts in the pocket. 

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Replacing Terron Armstead with a rugged edge blocker like Penning will help the Saints play smash-mouth football in a revamped offensive scheme. 

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

The AFC West is loaded with superstar quarterbacks, which makes stocking up on defensive backs a sensible choice for the Chargers, who already inked free agent CB J.C. Jackson.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

It is time for the Eagles to fortify the interior, with the 31-year-old Fletcher Cox nearing the end of his career. 

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

Pairing the Arkansas standout with Michael Thomas would give the Saints a supersized pass-catching duo on the perimeter. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

The ultra-athletic playmaker would enable offensive coordinator Matt Canada to utilize some of the creative concepts he brought with him from the collegiate level. 

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd adds more speed and athleticism to a linebacker corps that has been one of the slowest in the league. 

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

The Packers are not afraid to invest top picks in their offensive line. As a former tight end-turned-offensive tackle, Raimann is a nimble athlete with the balance and body control to handle athletic rushers on the edges. 

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The high-motor pass rusher could fill the void created by Chandler Jones' departure

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · OG · Senior

Fixing the offensive line will help the Cowboys’ offense regain its explosiveness. 

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

The do-it-all running back would alleviate some of the pressure on Josh Allen to carry the offense. 

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

Green is a bully-ball specialist with the movement skills and road-grading ability to clear a path for Derrick Henry between the tackles.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Senior

Putting an athletic big body beside Vita Vea would make the Buccaneers’ defense downright scary in the middle.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior

The speedy linebacker would team with De’Vondre Campbell to give the Packers sideline-to-sideline coverage against the run and pass. 

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Daxton Hill
Daxton Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

Hill is a prototypical nickel defender with "hit, run and cover" skills that make him a hot commodity for a team that loves to attack with pressure. 

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

An athletic edge rusher with the speed, quickness and burst to create havoc off the edges, Mafe will add some juice to the Chiefs' front.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DE · Senior

The Bengals’ workmanlike defensive front could use another interior disruptor with pass-rush skills. Hall’s energy and effort make him an intriguing option for a defense that wears down opponents with its physicality and versatility.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Lions need more athletic defenders on the field to have a chance to close the gap on their rivals. Ebiketie flashes impressive first-step quickness and closing speed as a "bend-and-burst" rusher off the edge. 

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

