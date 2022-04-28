Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers trade up for lone Round 1 QB

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 08:53 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With 2022 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before Round 1 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. As always, I am projecting where I believe players will go, not necessarily where I think they should go.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

There are some wild whispers out there about how this one could play out, but Walker ends up as the top dog in my final mock.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

A bit of a surprise here, as the Lions opt for explosiveness and upside for Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn's defense.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Houston has done extensive work on Stingley, and head coach Lovie Smith recently commented on the Texans' desperate need to get better at CB.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

What a tough call for New York with Aidan Hutchinson still on the board. The Jets could hear trade offers here, but they stick and pick Ekwonu. The N.C. State product has guard/tackle value and gives Gang Green insurance against Mekhi Becton's injury history.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

I'm sure the Giants will race this card up to the podium, as they take home one of the top players at a major position of need.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Big win for the Panthers. In Neal, they get a Day 1 starter at left tackle upon which to build a foundation for success.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The Giants already grabbed a pass rusher at No. 5. Now they get the best cornerback in the draft.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Sure, the Falcons need help at receiver, but have you seen their pass rush? Atlanta opts for the talented edge here, choosing to target wideout later in the draft.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Seattle will be pleased to find a quality tackle still on the board at No. 9.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

After boosting the offensive line at No. 4, the Jets get first dibs on the WR crop here, ultimately pairing Wilson with (Zach) Wilson.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

London gives Carson Wentz a big, possession target while also taking some of the defense's attention away from Terry McLaurin.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Senior

The Vikings can draft and stash the talented Williams -- who's recovering from an ACL tear -- as the future replacement for Adam Thielen.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

If the Texans go cornerback at No. 3, they would be wise to bolster their offensive line with a body-moving guard who boasts start-now talent.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

Baltimore gets a plug-and-play space-eater to shut down opposing running games within the division.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

This is quite a fall from where I first mocked Hamilton, but the talented defender's slide down the board ends up being the Eagles' good fortune.

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

The Saints, in desperate need of a left tackle after Terron Armstead's departure in free agency, get the best one still on the board while passing on receiver (for the time being).

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS


In his final draft as Steelers GM, Kevin Colbert moves up for the dual-threat quarterback, who has upside but will need additional seasoning before he's ready to start.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Florida · CB · Junior

Philadelphia has an obvious void at one cornerback spot. Elam has been a riser in the draft process thanks to strong interviews and a solid showing at the combine.

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

New Orleans takes one of the most polished wideouts in this year's class to pair with Michael Thomas.

Pick
20
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Georgia · S · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PITTSBURGH STEELERS


The Chargers move down three spots and take a high-IQ quarterback on the back end, who allows L.A. to align with a talented nickel defense in a pass-happy division.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

There are always a few players who just feel like Patriots, and this speedy, physical linebacker is one of them.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

Green Bay adds a big wideout who can play inside or outside and has loads of talent with the ball in his hands. He's not Deebo, but is Deebo-esque.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Arizona takes the talented three-down lineman who will be ready to learn from J.J. Watt and slide into a starting role by 2023.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Dallas could go in a variety of directions at this spot, including trading up. But finding a guard is a must this season, and Johnson is a good one.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

McDuffie's relatively short arms may be a turn-off for some teams, but Buffalo lands a scheme-versatile cornerback with excellent instincts and toughness.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

Raimann has only played tackle for two years, so he's bound to get much better. It's also worth noting that he could bump inside if tackle becomes too much for him.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Tampa, in need of a guard in the worst way, takes a talented drive blocker with guard/tackle flexibility and loads of upside -- if he can play with better discipline.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

This physical edge defender with excellent bull-rush talent gives the Packers a play-now prospect with limited upside.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

Kansas City needs an edge defender and Mafe fits the their profile: He's a tough, explosive defender with upside traits.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

The Chiefs add another talented weapon with speed and great hands to their arsenal to keep pace with the loaded AFC West.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

Gordon didn't run as fast as expected at the combine (4.52 40), but he's a physical specimen with twitch and toughness and a good deal of improvement still to come.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior

One of the hotter names on the board at linebacker, Walker is dependable, smart and athletic. The Lions get mocked a QB here often, but Walker may be the better fit.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

