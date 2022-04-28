Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Packers trade up for wide receivers

It feels like Walker is the guy. But hours out from the start of Round 1, it sounds like this was hardly a consensus slam-dunk pick (that's inside the building, apparently, too).
It's simple. The Lions can't go wrong with Hutchinson.
Earlier this week, I heard from folks around the league that Derek Stingley Jr. could be the pick. Now the winds have changed direction to Ickey.
If Ekwonu, Hutchinson or Walker fall to the Jets at No. 4, it could be any one of them. As of Wednesday evening, I heard it would be Gardner over Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr. or a receiver.
I've been hearing Cross to the Giants for weeks now. Nothing has happened that would change my tune.
Kenny Pickett or Evan Neal? Evan Neal or Kenny Pickett? In the end, Carolina goes with the massive offensive tackle and rolls the dice with Sam Darnold -- or perhaps, Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo -- in 2022.
Wink Martindale's defense values the cornerback position even more than pass rusher. Stingley over Kayvon Thibodeaux may be a head-scratcher, but I can see it happening.
I think the Falcons go edge rusher no matter what. If it's Jermaine Johnson II over Thibodeaux here, then it's a matter of preference.
The Seahawks get great value at No. 9, as they pick up yet another promising pass rusher for their front seven.
The first wideout off the board, Wilson is able to contribute from Day 1 for the Jets. Many believe he is the surest thing at the position in this year's draft class. That's exactly what the Jets need.
Washington gets a big (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), physical receiver who can make tough plays in traffic.
Minnesota has needs throughout the defensive backfield, and Hamilton can make an immediate impact from Day 1 learning from Harrison Smith.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS
I think the Eagles get aggressive -- trading away Pick Nos. 18 and 51 overall to Houston in exchange for No. 13 -- to ensure they get the wide receiver they covet. Williams is the burner of this receiver group and, when healthy, would join former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS
Green Bay panics over the possibility of whiffing on a wide receiver in this round and moves up (giving Baltimore Pick Nos. 22 and 53 overall) to get Olave before the expected WR drop-off.
The Eagles boost their defensive interior with the mauling big man who is a unicorn at defensive tackle.
Penning is an angry, nasty road-paver who joins an already-strong offensive line. He's not Terron Armstead. Yet.
I think the Chargers would love Ohio State wideout Chris Olave -- a San Diego guy and perfect complement to what they already have -- falling to them at No. 17. But I don't see it happening.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The Texans scoop up the third-best corner in the draft and get another second-round pick (No. 51) from Philly in the process.
Dotson is a burner who saved his best for big moments while at Penn State. He'll be a solid complement to Michael Thomas, who the Saints hope will return to his old form in 2022.
The first quarterback finally comes off the board, and it's Willis over local guy Kenny Pickett. The Steelers sent many folks to Liberty's pro day and, needless to say, liked what they saw.
The Patriots get a freakish athlete with a versatile skill set that allows him to play all over the field. Bill Belichick (and offensive assistant Joe Judge) love Kirby Smart-coached players.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gets one of his former Wolverine stars for his Ravens D. Hill's versatility allows him to play both cornerback and safety.
Whip-smart with a graduate degree in computer science, Johnson can play either center or guard in Arizona.
Great player, former wrestler and nasty son of a gun who not only can play right away, but upgrades the Cowboys' O-line.
I'm told Buffalo is going either running back or defensive back with this pick. Comped to Matt Forte, Hall is the choice.
Only 21 years old and a redshirt sophomore last season, the Tulsa product is just getting started. I'm hearing from sources around the league that he'll go late in the first round.
With this selection, I will have had Tampa taking a safety in back-to-back mock drafts. Cine is everything Todd Bowles loves in a player -- smart, dependable and versatile with a hint of mean.
Lloyd's a great player who'll slip because of the position he plays, but he'll be a Day 1 contributor no doubt.
Elam's going to sneak into the first round after not making it into my first two mock drafts. There's too much buzz around him of late.
The Chiefs wait patiently and nab Burks -- one of the more versatile wide receivers in this draft -- near the end of the first round.
With the offseason departure of C.J. Uzomah, McBride gives Joe Burrow another weapon.
It's Pickett to Detroit, where he'll battle Jared Goff for the starting gig. May the best man win.