Mock Draft

Presented By

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Packers trade up for wide receivers

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 06:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Peter-Schrager_1400x1000
Peter Schrager

Good Morning Football Host

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to begin at 8 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, here's my final look at Round 1.

Related Links

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

It feels like Walker is the guy. But hours out from the start of Round 1, it sounds like this was hardly a consensus slam-dunk pick (that's inside the building, apparently, too).

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

It's simple. The Lions can't go wrong with Hutchinson.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

Earlier this week, I heard from folks around the league that Derek Stingley Jr. could be the pick. Now the winds have changed direction to Ickey. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

If Ekwonu, Hutchinson or Walker fall to the Jets at No. 4, it could be any one of them. As of Wednesday evening, I heard it would be Gardner over Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr. or a receiver.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

I've been hearing Cross to the Giants for weeks now. Nothing has happened that would change my tune.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Kenny Pickett or Evan Neal? Evan Neal or Kenny Pickett? In the end, Carolina goes with the massive offensive tackle and rolls the dice with Sam Darnold -- or perhaps, Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo -- in 2022.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Wink Martindale's defense values the cornerback position even more than pass rusher. Stingley over Kayvon Thibodeaux may be a head-scratcher, but I can see it happening.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

I think the Falcons go edge rusher no matter what. If it's Jermaine Johnson II over Thibodeaux here, then it's a matter of preference.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Seahawks get great value at No. 9, as they pick up yet another promising pass rusher for their front seven.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The first wideout off the board, Wilson is able to contribute from Day 1 for the Jets. Many believe he is the surest thing at the position in this year's draft class. That's exactly what the Jets need.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Washington gets a big (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), physical receiver who can make tough plays in traffic.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Minnesota has needs throughout the defensive backfield, and Hamilton can make an immediate impact from Day 1 learning from Harrison Smith.

Pick
13
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from CLE)
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS


I think the Eagles get aggressive -- trading away Pick Nos. 18 and 51 overall to Houston in exchange for No. 13 -- to ensure they get the wide receiver they covet. Williams is the burner of this receiver group and, when healthy, would join former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith.

Pick
14
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS


Green Bay panics over the possibility of whiffing on a wide receiver in this round and moves up (giving Baltimore Pick Nos. 22 and 53 overall) to get Olave before the expected WR drop-off.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The Eagles boost their defensive interior with the mauling big man who is a unicorn at defensive tackle.

Pick
16
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from IND through PHI)
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Penning is an angry, nasty road-paver who joins an already-strong offensive line. He's not Terron Armstead. Yet.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

I think the Chargers would love Ohio State wideout Chris Olave -- a San Diego guy and perfect complement to what they already have -- falling to them at No. 17. But I don't see it happening.

Pick
18
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from NO)
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


The Texans scoop up the third-best corner in the draft and get another second-round pick (No. 51) from Philly in the process.

Pick
19
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from PHI)
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

Dotson is a burner who saved his best for big moments while at Penn State. He'll be a solid complement to Michael Thomas, who the Saints hope will return to his old form in 2022.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

The first quarterback finally comes off the board, and it's Willis over local guy Kenny Pickett. The Steelers sent many folks to Liberty's pro day and, needless to say, liked what they saw.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior

The Patriots get a freakish athlete with a versatile skill set that allows him to play all over the field. Bill Belichick (and offensive assistant Joe Judge) love Kirby Smart-coached players.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from LV)
Daxton Hill
Daxton Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH GREEN BAY PACKERS


New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gets one of his former Wolverine stars for his Ravens D. Hill's versatility allows him to play both cornerback and safety.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Whip-smart with a graduate degree in computer science, Johnson can play either center or guard in Arizona.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · IOL · Junior (RS)

Great player, former wrestler and nasty son of a gun who not only can play right away, but upgrades the Cowboys' O-line. 

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

 I'm told Buffalo is going either running back or defensive back with this pick. Comped to Matt Forte, Hall is the choice.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Only 21 years old and a redshirt sophomore last season, the Tulsa product is just getting started. I'm hearing from sources around the league that he'll go late in the first round.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Georgia · S · Junior

With this selection, I will have had Tampa taking a safety in back-to-back mock drafts. Cine is everything Todd Bowles loves in a player -- smart, dependable and versatile with a hint of mean.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd's a great player who'll slip because of the position he plays, but he'll be a Day 1 contributor no doubt.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Florida · CB · Junior

Elam's going to sneak into the first round after not making it into my first two mock drafts. There's too much buzz around him of late. 

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The Chiefs wait patiently and nab Burks -- one of the more versatile wide receivers in this draft -- near the end of the first round.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Colorado State · TE · Senior

With the offseason departure of C.J. Uzomah, McBride gives Joe Burrow another weapon.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

It's Pickett to Detroit, where he'll battle Jared Goff for the starting gig. May the best man win.

Follow Peter Schrager on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers trade up for lone Round 1 QB

In Lance Zierlein's final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Steelers trading up for a quarterback -- the only one picked in Round 1.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

In his final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects two quarterbacks to be among the top 32 picks and forecasts the Cowboys to be one of seven teams that select a wide receiver.

news

2022 NFL Draft: A sneak peek at Daniel Jeremiah's final mock of the first round

Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft will be unveiled in an NFL Network special at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at DJ's forecast for one of the most unpredictable first rounds in memory.

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drake London first of seven WRs selected

Drake London is the first of seven receivers selected in Charles Davis' final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round. Which team takes the USC star? Who else selects a wideout?

news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers take Malik Willis; Vikings land Jameson Williams

In Bucky Brooks' final mock draft of 2022, the Vikings add Jameson Williams to build up the receiver corps and prepare for the future. Plus, Malik Willis is the only QB to make it into Round 1.

news

Rhett Lewis 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pass rushers fly off the board; Jets grab a wide receiver at No. 4

With the 2022 NFL Draft on tap this week, Rhett Lewis takes a crack at projecting how the first round will unfold on Thursday night. Edge rushers fly off the board in this mock, while one dynamic receiver hears his name called at No. 4 overall.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is the only QB selected in Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which NFC East team takes the Western Kentucky passer?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft, the Chiefs use a pick acquired in an earlier trade with the Titans to bring in a new pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic first kicker off the board

The Jaguars lead off Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft by taking the first kicker off the board -- Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Five running backs come off the board in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's 2022 seven-round mock draft, including Georgia's Zamir White and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 4: WR David Bell, CB Kalon Barnes among Ravens' five selections

In his seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Ravens addressing several needs with their NFL-most five fourth-round picks, including receiver and cornerback.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW