Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 03:06 PM
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2022 NFL Draft is one week away! Here's my second projection of the first round -- and this time around, I have two trades shaking things up.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

Without a superstar in this year's edge class, this pairing makes too much sense to me. Walker has a wide-ranging skill set and the highest ceiling with the right coaching.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Hutchinson stays in Michigan to give Dan Campbell's defense a proven player with elite tools. His presence immediately improves Detroit's pass rush and run defense.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

I kept Thibodeaux here because Lovie Smith's Cover 2 scheme needs a guy who can regularly pressure the quarterback. This is that guy.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The Jets could go a number of ways here. Gardner gives Robert Saleh a premier cornerback with shutdown potential, which is a huge need in a division that has Stefon Diggs and now Tyreek Hill.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

The Giants had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season, so taking a top-tier tackle with their first pick -- to protect Daniel Jones in a make-or-break season -- is a no-brainer. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

At least Ben McAdoo realized he put his foot in his mouth earlier this week after saying Sam Darnold is Carolina's starting quarterback. Darnold ain't it, and the Panthers are running out of options. Pickett has enjoyed the most individual success of any QB in this class to this point, so he's got to be the guy.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Giants improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball with Ekwonu and Johnson. The Florida State product is an explosive pass rusher who can also set the edge in the run game.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

The Falcons are intent on entering the 2022 season with a dual-threat quarterback. They signed Marcus Mariota after missing out on Deshaun Watson, and now they get a guy with an electric arm and big-time running ability. It's a new era in Atlanta after a decade and a half with pocket passer Matt Ryan.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati · QB · Senior (RS)

The Seahawks aren't done adding to the QB room, as they grab a guy who will compete with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Ridder is a bit raw, but plays with confidence and commands the offense -- an attitude that will mesh well with Pete Carroll. 

Pick
10
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from SEA through NYJ)
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS


A run on quarterbacks prompts the Saints to send their two first-round picks to the Jets to land Corral, a dual-threat QB with a big arm who will benefit from learning behind Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, two veterans on short-term deals.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

The Commanders don't waste the opportunity to take the first receiver off the board, getting the best wideout in this draft class at No. 11.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

The Vikings brought back Patrick Peterson but need a long-term answer at cornerback. Who better for Stingley to learn from than an eight-time Pro Bowler?

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The QB run allows Houston to nab a highly pedigreed bookend blocker to play opposite Laremy Tunsil

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

Even though they already have Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce, the Ravens add a young run-stuffing cog who's also capable of pushing the pocket back into the quarterback.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

The Eagles replace the departed Rodney McLeod with the best safety in this class.

Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from IND through PHI and NO)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


After trading back, the Jets still get one of the premier wideouts here. Wilson is a special playmaker on the perimeter who will be a big boon to Zach Wilson's Year 2 development.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

The Chargers get a twitchy DT who can wreak havoc on the interior, with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges. This Bolts' defensive front will be a force to be reckoned with this fall.

Pick
18
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

After taking a versatile safety at No. 15, Howie Roseman brings in another talented receiving weapon -- the third first-round WR in as many years for the Eagles -- to aid Jalen Hurts.

Pick
19
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from PHI through NO)
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Having already snagged a corner and wide receiver, the Jets get a raw pass-rushing prospect. Mafe is the type of edge rusher who'll flourish under Robert Saleh's tutelage.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Steelers need help on the offensive line, and Cross fits the bill as a versatile, high-quality player who can slide in where he's needed.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd's leadership traits and skill set scream NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT. He fits like a glove at linebacker alongside veteran Matthew Judon.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

The Sammy Watkins signing helps fill the void left by Davante Adams' departure, but Aaron Rodgers needs more firepower. Olave's precise route running and speed could make him a Rodgers favorite this fall.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

I'm sticking with McDuffie. He'll plug in opposite fellow Washington product Byron Murphy and be tasked with slowing some of the elite WRs who reside in the division.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

The Cowboys bring in much-needed help on the offensive interior. Green's power and explosiveness will help pave the way for Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas run game.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

I'm sticking with this Buffalo-Hall pairing from my first mock. The Bills have everything on offense but a consistent running back. Void: FILLED.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Titans bring in a solid all-around cornerback who's not afraid to tackle -- the kind of player Mike Vrabel loves. 

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · IOL · Junior (RS)

The Bucs need to fill the void on the interior O-line and do so with the versatile Iowa standout. When you have a soon-to-be 45-year-old QB, you can't protect him enough.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

If Penning is available here, the Packers could bring in a nasty tackle with a lot of upside. With versatile blocker Elgton Jenkins heading into a contract year, Green Bay needs to proactively boost the O-line.

Pick
29
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(from SF through MIA and KC)
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS


Welcome to the first round, San Francisco. Nice of you to join us. I project the 49ers will occupy this spot after trading away Deebo Samuel to the Chiefs in exchange for one of their first-round picks (and more). With it, they nab Burks to immediately fill the void.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

Receiver is no longer a need in this exercise, as the Chiefs traded Pick No. 29 for Deebo. So they address another area of concern at edge rusher, adding a consistent power rusher to Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
DeMarvin Leal
DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M · DT · Junior

Leal fills the void left by the presumed offseason departure of Larry Ogunjobi. He's a guy who will plug right in and contribute immediately, helping the Bengals disrupt the quarterback.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

The Lions add an explosive weapon in the passing game to help Jared Goff.  

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

