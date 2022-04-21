Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

With the 2022 NFL Draft is one week away! Here's my second projection of the first round -- and this time around, I have two trades shaking things up.
Without a superstar in this year's edge class, this pairing makes too much sense to me. Walker has a wide-ranging skill set and the highest ceiling with the right coaching.
Hutchinson stays in Michigan to give Dan Campbell's defense a proven player with elite tools. His presence immediately improves Detroit's pass rush and run defense.
I kept Thibodeaux here because Lovie Smith's Cover 2 scheme needs a guy who can regularly pressure the quarterback. This is that guy.
The Jets could go a number of ways here. Gardner gives Robert Saleh a premier cornerback with shutdown potential, which is a huge need in a division that has Stefon Diggs and now Tyreek Hill.
The Giants had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season, so taking a top-tier tackle with their first pick -- to protect Daniel Jones in a make-or-break season -- is a no-brainer.
At least Ben McAdoo realized he put his foot in his mouth earlier this week after saying Sam Darnold is Carolina's starting quarterback. Darnold ain't it, and the Panthers are running out of options. Pickett has enjoyed the most individual success of any QB in this class to this point, so he's got to be the guy.
The Giants improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball with Ekwonu and Johnson. The Florida State product is an explosive pass rusher who can also set the edge in the run game.
The Falcons are intent on entering the 2022 season with a dual-threat quarterback. They signed Marcus Mariota after missing out on Deshaun Watson, and now they get a guy with an electric arm and big-time running ability. It's a new era in Atlanta after a decade and a half with pocket passer Matt Ryan.
The Seahawks aren't done adding to the QB room, as they grab a guy who will compete with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Ridder is a bit raw, but plays with confidence and commands the offense -- an attitude that will mesh well with Pete Carroll.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS
A run on quarterbacks prompts the Saints to send their two first-round picks to the Jets to land Corral, a dual-threat QB with a big arm who will benefit from learning behind Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, two veterans on short-term deals.
The Commanders don't waste the opportunity to take the first receiver off the board, getting the best wideout in this draft class at No. 11.
The Vikings brought back Patrick Peterson but need a long-term answer at cornerback. Who better for Stingley to learn from than an eight-time Pro Bowler?
The QB run allows Houston to nab a highly pedigreed bookend blocker to play opposite Laremy Tunsil.
Even though they already have Calais Campbell and Michael Pierce, the Ravens add a young run-stuffing cog who's also capable of pushing the pocket back into the quarterback.
The Eagles replace the departed Rodney McLeod with the best safety in this class.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
After trading back, the Jets still get one of the premier wideouts here. Wilson is a special playmaker on the perimeter who will be a big boon to Zach Wilson's Year 2 development.
The Chargers get a twitchy DT who can wreak havoc on the interior, with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges. This Bolts' defensive front will be a force to be reckoned with this fall.
After taking a versatile safety at No. 15, Howie Roseman brings in another talented receiving weapon -- the third first-round WR in as many years for the Eagles -- to aid Jalen Hurts.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Having already snagged a corner and wide receiver, the Jets get a raw pass-rushing prospect. Mafe is the type of edge rusher who'll flourish under Robert Saleh's tutelage.
The Steelers need help on the offensive line, and Cross fits the bill as a versatile, high-quality player who can slide in where he's needed.
Lloyd's leadership traits and skill set scream NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT. He fits like a glove at linebacker alongside veteran Matthew Judon.
The Sammy Watkins signing helps fill the void left by Davante Adams' departure, but Aaron Rodgers needs more firepower. Olave's precise route running and speed could make him a Rodgers favorite this fall.
I'm sticking with McDuffie. He'll plug in opposite fellow Washington product Byron Murphy and be tasked with slowing some of the elite WRs who reside in the division.
The Cowboys bring in much-needed help on the offensive interior. Green's power and explosiveness will help pave the way for Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas run game.
I'm sticking with this Buffalo-Hall pairing from my first mock. The Bills have everything on offense but a consistent running back. Void: FILLED.
The Titans bring in a solid all-around cornerback who's not afraid to tackle -- the kind of player Mike Vrabel loves.
The Bucs need to fill the void on the interior O-line and do so with the versatile Iowa standout. When you have a soon-to-be 45-year-old QB, you can't protect him enough.
If Penning is available here, the Packers could bring in a nasty tackle with a lot of upside. With versatile blocker Elgton Jenkins heading into a contract year, Green Bay needs to proactively boost the O-line.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Welcome to the first round, San Francisco. Nice of you to join us. I project the 49ers will occupy this spot after trading away Deebo Samuel to the Chiefs in exchange for one of their first-round picks (and more). With it, they nab Burks to immediately fill the void.
Receiver is no longer a need in this exercise, as the Chiefs traded Pick No. 29 for Deebo. So they address another area of concern at edge rusher, adding a consistent power rusher to Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Leal fills the void left by the presumed offseason departure of Larry Ogunjobi. He's a guy who will plug right in and contribute immediately, helping the Bengals disrupt the quarterback.
The Lions add an explosive weapon in the passing game to help Jared Goff.