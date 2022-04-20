Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tossed this one out there. Detroit certainly needs an alpha veteran receiver. Samuel's work ethic fits with Dan Campbell's modus operandi. And Samuel would give the future franchise quarterback a go-to target whenever the Lions move on from Jared Goff. Detroit has the draft capital (in the 32nd and 34th overall picks) and money to pay Samuel. But color me skeptical. To this point, Lions GM Brad Holmes has been shrewd in his rebuild, favoring short deals with upside that don't commit long-term money. With considerable work to do across the roster, would Holmes toss that approach out the window to acquire Deebo? A trade wouldn't be cheap in draft assets and future cap space. The Lions also already have Amon-Ra St. Brown, who might not be as dynamic as Deebo at this point, but plays similarly. Would paying Deebo more than $20 million per year at this stage of a rebuild make sense? There is no question the Lions could use talent in the WR room, so it wouldn't be a stunner. But a Lions trade for Samuel would suggest that Holmes' rebuild timeline is ahead of schedule.