Pay the men! Deebo Samuel, Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown among NFL stars who deserve a fat extension

OK, this situation's a little different. The Ravens, as they've repeatedly stated this offseason, absolutely want to pay Lamar. And Jackson, by all accounts, is quite happy in Baltimore. But the quarterback, who serves as his own agent, seems content approaching his contract on a year-to-year basis -- and thus, maximizing his earnings à la Kirk Cousins. Or LeBron James. Asked last month what he's learned from watching the NBA legend's career, Lamar provided quite a sound bite.





"Everything. Being a champion. I feel like that's the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire," Jackson said on UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop. "That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion."





That quote might raise some eyebrows, but in talking to Lamar on my SiriusXM Radio show last year, I never got that sense that he's at all distracted by contract talk -- or really anything. At age 25, Jackson already has an MVP under his belt, and his skill set remains one of the most electric we've ever seen. He's truly one of one. Yeah, the Ravens just missed the playoffs for the first time in the Lamar era, but they were hit with a wild rash of injuries. A mulligan is in order. If I'm Baltimore, I extend a blank check and see what kind of dollar figure would compel Jackson to sign. He's that good.