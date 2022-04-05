2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Joe Thomas: I'm looking at the Detroit Lions. They have nine total picks in this year's draft, including a pair of first-rounders (Nos. 2 and 32 overall), the second of which they received in the Matthew Stafford trade. With a serviceable veteran in Jared Goff in place for 2022 -- but likely gone beyond that -- this is the perfect opportunity to draft a quarterback. The Lions could let a rookie develop and learn for a year from a former No. 1 overall pick as the team around him improves, then pass the reins over next offseason. No quarterback in this year's draft class is going to be truly ready to play in Year 1, anyway. They'll all benefit from a wait-and-see season, which the Lions can offer.

DeAngelo Hall: The Seattle Seahawks must make a move for a franchise quarterback with the ninth overall pick after trading away nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. Liberty's Malik Willis has the intangibles to be the Josh Allen of this draft, with a big, strong arm and immense physical gifts. Pete Carroll can use the same plan to develop Willis that he had with Wilson: build a strong defense, protect him with the run game and gradually bring him along. Seattle needs a player who can be sold to the 12s and compete with Drew Lock.