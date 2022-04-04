2022 NFL Draft: Six Round 1 trades that would make sense

Seahawks receive:

No. 5 overall pick (Round 1)





Giants receive:

No. 9 overall (Round 1

No. 72 overall (Round 3)

No. 145 overall (Round 5, from DET via DEN)





If the Seahawks are not interested in acquiring the disgruntled and displaced Baker Mayfield from Cleveland to replace the departed Russell Wilson, they need to come away with one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. Malik Willis (who boasts playmaking ability), Matt Corral (who has a lightning-quick release) or Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder (both steady performers) must be on their radar.





Seattle could move into the top three to select one of those quarterbacks, given the past proclivity shown by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll for trading future assets to acquire a valued player; just two years ago, the team coughed up a package for former Jets safety Jamal Adams that featured multiple first-rounders, including the Seahawks' original first-round choice this year. I'll conservatively project, however, that they instead give up two mid-to-late round selections (in addition to the ninth overall pick, secured from Denver via the Wilson trade) to jump ahead of two other teams looking for young passers: Carolina (which possess the sixth overall selection) and Atlanta (eighth). These two franchises are aware of this possibility, as well, so don't be surprised if one of them leaps into the top three to prevent being leapfrogged.





The Giants would surely love to move down within the top 10 and grab future picks to continue building out their roster under new GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. They could add an offensive lineman like Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu with the seventh overall pick (acquired from the Bears last year) or use both the seventh and the ninth overall picks to double up on defense, selecting cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, safety Kyle Hamilton and/or edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.