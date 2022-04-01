Five prospects who could go No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft; plus, Kyle Hamilton's 40 and Todd Bowles' second try

With the draft now just weeks away, there's speculation that Hamilton's stock might not be as high as initially perceived. The fact that his position, safety, doesn't typically produce high first-rounders only furthers this notion.

So, what's the deal with Hamilton? How serious are the concerns surrounding his underwhelming 40 times? Well, here's what I see in the Notre Dame safety ...

Hamilton uses that rare size to his advantage as an absolute hammer near the line of scrimmage. He nails runners in the hole, and his physicality shows up whenever you study the tape. This would lead you to believe he's built to play like a box defender in an old-school, Cover 3 scheme. But then again, as a pass defender, Hamilton offers enticing dimensions and range. He's able to play from the middle of the field to the numbers as a deep safety in single-high schemes. From his anticipation and range to his sticky hands and playmaking skills, Hamilton is a natural ballhawk, logging eight interceptions in two-and-a-half seasons of work at Notre Dame.

That said, ball skills and turnover production aren't usually enough from a safety to warrant consideration as a top-10 pick. Hamilton must be able to impact the game as a pass rusher, too. After studying the tape, I believe there is more than enough evidence to entice NFL coaches to expand Hamilton's role and responsibilities as a playmaker. The super-sized safety flashes outstanding instincts and timing as a pass rusher while attacking the pocket on blitzes. Although he failed to register a sack during his collegiate career, Hamilton's athleticism, physicality and effort could allow him to flourish as an extra rusher from the second level in the NFL.

Long story short: There is a LOT to like here.

As a former scout, I understand the challenge of selling a head coach on a safety with disappointing 40 times in a league built on speed. But Hamilton's combine jumps -- 38 inches in the vertical, 10-11 in the broad -- showcase explosiveness. Not to mention, his tape is outstanding -- and the game is played in pads and a helmet, not shorts and a T-shirt. If you trust your eyes and the traits that consistently appear throughout the tape study, you go with the grade that was originally jotted down in the notebook before Hamilton ran the 40.