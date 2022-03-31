Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

Sporting a patented Kangol hat with a cigar peeking from the pocket of his short-sleeve collared shirt, Bruce Arians looked like a man ready for a retirement round at the golf course after announcing he's stepping down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach to transition to the front office.

The jovially profane 69-year-old head coach is retiring as coach of the Bucs after three seasons, saying Thursday, "when you know it's time, it's time."

The announcement's timing, which came Wednesday -- 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason -- seemed odd, but for Arians, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the club was in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.

Arians' longtime assistant and friend, Todd Bowles, takes over as head coach of a Super Bowl contender.

"A number of people have already asked, why are you stepping away from a chance to go to the Hall of Fame and win another Super Bowl?" Arians said. "Because I don't give a s--- about the Hall of Fame. Succession is way more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time. Guys that know me, they knew I wanted one of my guys to take over. And that's more important to me than anything, and have a place that I could go and be welcomed back. And obviously, I have a job now and the title's pretty good. We'll figure out what the hell it means, but it's pretty damn good. And I get to stay and have the relationships that I love, and I couldn't turn it over to a better person. We've been together, I'd hate to say how many years, age both of us. Todd's going to do a great job."

The Bucs announced Arians would join the club's Ring of Honor this season. On Thursday, he credited his staff with the successes of the past three seasons, as the team went 31-18 under his watch.

"I didn't really do s---. You guys led the ship," he said of the staff.

It's the latest retirement for Arians, who previously left coaching following five years in charge of the Arizona Cardinals. He spent one year in a TV booth before returning to the sidelines in Tampa.

Arians' decision to retire to the front office came after Tom Brady decided to return for another run. Getting the G.O.A.T. back made it easier for Arians to move on.