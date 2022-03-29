Doug Pederson suggests Jags could still draft OT No. 1 overall: 'You can never have enough offensive linemen'

Weeks before free agency, most projections had the Jacksonville Jaguars using the No. 1 overall pick on an offensive tackle. Then the Jags used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, inked guard Brandon Scherff to a big contract, and re-signed center Tyler Shatley.

Couple the O-line decisions with Jacksonville not adding any edge-rusher talent despite shelling out oodles of guaranteed money, and the presumption changed. It's now widely believed the Jags will use the top pick on a pass rusher -- most popularly Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson.

Speaking from the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, new Jags coach Doug Pederson suggested that the move to franchise tag Robinson for the second straight year didn't necessarily mean the Jags are ruling out drafting an O-lineman with the No. 1 pick.

"To bring great guys back like Cam is to protect your quarterback," Pederson said, via the Florida Times-Union." We want the offensive line to be solidified. We want guys up there that have been around. Cam is a big part of that, so we're excited obviously to retain him. Hopefully, we will work out a long-term deal with him, so he's around more than a year.

"But as it pertains to the draft, that's kind of its own separate deal right now. I'm sure we're going to have more depth (offensive tackle) at that position. You can never have enough offensive linemen."

Perhaps it's possible the Jags could stockpile offensive tackles to ensure they're protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the event they can't keep Robinson long term. But Pederson's comment feels like a desire not to openly state the team's plans rather than organizational strategy.

With Robinson in place for another year on the left side, 2019 second-round pick Jawaan Taylor and 2021 second-round pick Walker Little are set to battle to see who starts at right tackle.

"I think it's going to be a real good battle with Jawaan and Walker at that position," Pederson said. "But I love everything Jawaan has done. There's flashes and moments. We just got to get more out of the entire group, right? Not just one player, but more out of all those guys to be able to perform at a higher level."

Walker played behind Robinson at left tackle last year and worked some on the other side.