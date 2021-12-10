Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton announced on Friday that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

A junior, Hamilton is considered one of the top talents in college football. He played in seven games this season, missing the final five regular-season contests due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder (school measurements) posted 35 tackles (two for loss) and three interceptions in 2021.

He also announced he will not play in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah likened Hamilton to Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons after studying three of his games from the 2020 season last summer.

As an underclassman, Hamilton has until Jan. 17 to file declaration papers with the league.

