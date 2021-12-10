Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

A junior, Hamilton is considered one of the top talents in college football. He played in seven games this season, missing the final five regular-season contests due to a knee injury. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder (school measurements) posted 35 tackles (two for loss) and three interceptions in 2021.

He also announced he will not play in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma State.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah likened Hamilton to Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons after studying three of his games from the 2020 season last summer.