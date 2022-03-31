Buccaneers offer Todd Bowles the right opportunity for his second chance as NFL head coach

Fitzpatrick re-signed but was not the same player, prompting the Jets to attempt to rebuild on the run. Bowles was caught in the middle of it and ultimately fired after the 2018 season. There seems to be little chance of him experiencing such dysfunction in Tampa Bay, where everything is pretty much status quo from the last few seasons under coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht.

"We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on," Bowles said at Thursday's press conference.

His chances for success in 2022 are great not only because of the talented roster and staff, but also because the NFC appears to be weaker with the departure of marquee players via trades or free agency. With the likes of Russell Wilson, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, ﻿Chandler Jones﻿, Von Miller, ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿, and ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ going from the NFC to AFC, the road to the playoffs should be a bit easier -- if not significantly easier -- for the Bucs and Bowles, who is smart enough to keep what works while putting his own touches on areas he feels need tweaking.

He learned a lot from Arians during their nearly four-decade relationship, going back to when Bowles was a player at Temple and Arians was the coach. On Thursday, Bowles spoke about his maturation process during their time together, growing from a son to a nephew to a cousin and, finally, to a brother. He acknowledged that no person has had a greater impact on his development as a coach.

But Bowles is his own man, which he playfully pointed out.

"He smokes, I don't," he said. "He drinks, I don't. But we got along well because we never got in each other's way."

If there is a notable similarity between the two, it is their philosophy regarding good coaching, which requires the ability to teach, take advice and understand. Those are qualities for which Bowles is widely known, just as it is widely known that he is more than deserving of this opportunity. His promotion does not negate the fact that too many minority coaches are being passed over for jobs for which they are deserving; but it is a reminder that, in this particular case, perhaps there was a larger plan at work. A plan that none of us can see, but one which says the right thing will happen at the right time.