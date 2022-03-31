Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Arians stepping down, draft storylines and NFC West body shop

Published: Mar 31, 2022 at 04:31 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by reacting to the news of Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stepping down and then focus on Lamar Jackson's contract extension talks. Later, the trio takes the Seahawks and Cardinals into the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve this offseason. Next, the guys touch on some draft scenarios and discuss trades that should happen in the draft. Then, the trio takes the 49ers into the body shop. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on more draft topics.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

