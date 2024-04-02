2024 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to trade up in Round 1? 

This is tough for me to answer, having been a former general manager for several NFL teams. Right now, I don’t believe any team needs to feel like it must move up, because decision-makers typically wait until Round 1 gets underway, to see if their targeted player might end up in striking range of their original pick anyway. The reason a team moves up is to select a specific player at a cost that makes sense -- NOT to “go up and get one of those top QBs.” Without knowing which players will still be on the board and at what spots, GMs generally don’t know the real price of trading up ahead of time. The overall cost of draft capital to move up is often excessive and can be debilitating to the team-building process down the road. I’m a big believer in gathering picks to have flexibility to make strategic moves -- not desperate ones.





That said, in terms of scenarios involving a trade up in the first round, I prefer not to have to jump too many spots at too great of a cost.