Are 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks poised to make history on Day 1?

In 2021, Trevor Lawrence was taken at No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Clemson product has started since Day 1, having earned a Pro Bowl selection along with leading the Jags to a playoff berth in one of his three seasons. However, No. 2 pick Zach Wilson has endured three tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets and has received permission to seek a trade this offseason. Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers' pick at No. 3 that year, played in eight games over two seasons before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.

Prior to that, three QBs were plucked in the first three picks on two other occasions, per NFL Research.

In 1999, Tim Couch was first off the board, going to the Cleveland Browns, with Donovan McNabb going at No. 2 to the Philadelphia Eagles and Akili Smith following at No. 3 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Back in 1971, Jim Plunkett was the top pick to the Patriots, with Archie Manning following at No. 2 to the New Orleans Saints and Dan Pastorini going third to the Houston Oilers.

McNabb, Manning and Pastorini had long and memorable careers with the teams that drafted them, achieving different degrees of success. Plunkett, meanwhile, would achieve Super Bowl glory, but it was with the Raiders -- not the Pats.

The 2024 class will be looking to set itself apart, whether QBs go Nos. 1-3 or 1-4.

Thereafter, predictions vary with Maye and Daniels as the frontrunners to go second to the Commanders.

Should Williams land in Chicago as most expect to happen, he would become the first USC player taken first overall since quarterback Carson Palmer went to the Bengals in 2003 and the sixth Trojans player selected at No. 1 in the Common Draft era (since 1967), per NFL Research.

Maye could become the fourth North Carolina player to go second overall and the first since QB Mitch Trubisky to the Bears in 2017, according to NFL Research. The others were Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981; New York Giants) and future HOFer Julius Peppers (2002; Carolina Panthers).

Daniels is poised to be the fourth LSU quarterback taken in the top three in the Common Draft era, with the last being Joe Burrow to the Bengals at No. 1 in 2020.

As for McCarthy, he could make some Wolverines history by becoming the first Michigan QB taken in the top 20 during the Common Draft era, per NFL Research. McCarthy's Michigan head coach and the Los Angeles Chargers' current head coach, Jim Harbaugh, remains the highest drafted Wolverines QB, having gone at No. 26 to the Bears in 1987.