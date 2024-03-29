Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr.

I think a quarterback trade-up is possible; the Giants haven't exactly hidden their interest in the position, and now the owner has signed off on the idea. But they can also round out the receiver room with what it really needs: a big-play threat to bring it all together. Nabers is the best YAC weapon in the class and could pair well with Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Darren Waller (possibly) and the rest of Big Blue's pass-catching group.