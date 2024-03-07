 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Published: Mar 07, 2024 at 10:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the New York Giants.

The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.

"I'm undecided at the moment," Waller told Duggan. "It's really the idea of signing up for another journey. It's tough, it's long, it requires a lot. And if you're not fully bought into every single thing of the process, it's going to be tough. I feel like at the end of the day, you're doing guys a disservice if you're not all the way in. So those are the kinds of things I'm taking into account."

Related Links

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason in exchange for a third-round pick. Early word out of training camp was that the veteran looked healthy and was a prime target for Daniel Jones. However, things didn't work out so swimmingly once the season began. Waller battled injury, generating 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games in 2023.

Waller hasn't played a full season since 2020 -- the last time he hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

"(The injury history) is part of the equation," Waller said. "But that's not the driving force behind making the decision. It isn't just frustration from a health standpoint. It's a lot deeper than that."

Waller noted that the Giants haven't put "an ultimatum on me" to make a decision. While he knows the club would like to know whether it has to fill a hole at tight end if he does retire, he's unlikely to decide by the time free agency opens on Wednesday.

"I know the team is getting prepared for a new season, so I'm not trying to have it be this drawn-out thing," Waller said. "I'll be deciding pretty soon, but I haven't made a decision yet."

The veteran added that if he returns it wouldn't be just to "collect an extra check."

The Giants would earn $6.7 million in cap space if Waller retires, with $7.4 million in dead money -- the same figures would apply if New York released the tight end.

If he does walk away, Big Blue would be left with Daniel Bellinger as its top TE and Tyree Jackson as the only other player at the position on the roster. Regardless of what path Waller takes, it's a position the Giants could look to add to later in the draft.

Waller said his decision is truly up in the air at this stage.

"I'm in the middle. It could go either direction," Waller said. "It's just putting everything down and being like, 'What are the real pros and cons of going on this journey again, and what do I really want out of it?' I don't feel like I've arrived at the point where it's like the concrete answer that I can be like, 'All right, that's my truth.'"

Related Content

news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.