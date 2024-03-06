2024 NFL free agency: Notable players who could be underpriced/overpriced on the open market

This is nothing personal against Henry, who is a one-of-a-kind back with the potential to turn around any backfield he joins. The concern here is the tread on the tires. Henry has led the NFL in carries during four of the past five seasons -- and in the fifth season, he missed nine games due to injury, yet still piled up 219 totes. The RB has averaged 305 carries per year over that span. With "King Henry" now in his 30s, will the wear begin to show? I hope my concern is proven trivial, and he gallops through defenders for another five years. But in this market, paying big money to an aging RB who has carried a heavy load feels quite risky.