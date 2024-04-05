Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall

We're in the home stretch of draft season with the 2024 NFL Draft being held at the end of this month (April 25-27) in Detroit.
My last mock covered the draft's first four rounds, but this version goes one stanza further. While fifth-round picks don't get the spotlight like players selected on Thursday and Friday night, several fifth-rounders from 2023 made strong contributions as rookies, including Green Bay receiver Dontayvion Wicks, New Orleans safety Jordan Howden and Los Angeles Rams record-setting receiver Puka Nacua.
Many other fifth-round picks have made major impacts on Sundays: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Aaron Jones, Matt Judon and George Kittle are just a few examples of mid-Saturday selections proving themselves worthy of notice.
The mock includes six trades, including five in the first round and one at the top of the second. Let's get to it.
No surprises here. Williams' pocket movement, high-arcing deep balls and off-platform playmaking ability could make him a top-five quarterback in time.
During Daniels' pro day, it was obvious he had been working on his pocket-movement skills. He'll be very effective in Kliff Kingsbury's offense if he's able to add improved footwork to his whip of an arm and elusive running skills.
New England has watched Josh Allen win 21 of 26 contests against AFC East foes since the start of the decade, throwing for over 7,000 yards with 57 touchdowns, to go along with 1,000 yards and 10 scores on the ground, against division opponents. If Maye's game reminds Jerod Mayo and Co. of the big-bodied, strong-armed Allen, then it could be tough for the Pats to pass him up.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS
Sean Payton gives up first- and third-round picks in 2025 for his quarterback of the future. McCarthy's lack of volume in college might be seen as a negative by some, but perhaps not to Payton, who might think it’ll make it easier to mold the athletic former Wolverine into a top-level quarterback.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh might want his offense to operate with a run-first mentality, but I'm not sure he'll able to pass on an over-the-top threat like Harrison. With the top four QBs already off the board, the Chargers miss out on a potential trade-down haul. Fortunately, they still land the top player on the board.
Nabers is a quarterback's dream. His loaded toolbox includes the ability to win off the line and downfield with quickness and physicality, separate from defenders and adjust to throws away from his frame.
A powerful run blocker and smooth pass protector, Alt's prototypical size makes him a sure-fire starter at left tackle for the next decade.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS
After initially moving down from No. 4, GM Monti Ossenfort trades the 12th overall pick, a third- and a fifth-rounder to jump back up for this selection. The Cardinals must leave the first round with a top-notch pass catcher, and Odunze fits the bill. He's not quite as explosive as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, but Odunze boasts a nice blend of reliability, strength and agility in the open field.
With the draft's top three receivers already finding new homes by this pick, the Bears take Turner to team with Montez Sweat.
Bowers is not only a reliable pass catcher capable of getting down the seam and breaking through tackles after the catch but a solid blocker in the run game.
Minnesota goes for an impact defender with the first of their two Rounds 1 picks, choosing Murphy over edge Jared Verse. Murphy's a coveted player because he can attack quarterbacks from the interior and use his low center of gravity to hold firm at the line of scrimmage.
PROJECTED TRADE: PICK ACQUIRED FROM DENVER BRONCOS THROUGH ARIZONA CARDINALS
The Falcons acquire two mid-round picks from the Cardinals to move down four slots, and they still land an excellent pass rusher in Verse, who could make a Will Anderson-type impact in Arizona's system.
Latham's huge frame and power off the snap in the run game belie his ability to slide laterally and widen his base in pass protection, making him a tough ask for defenders to beat with power or speed off the edge. As you'll see later in this exercise, I project the Raiders to send fourth- and fifth-round picks to Carolina to move up early in the second round to select Michael Penix Jr., who could be an excellent starter if able to stay healthy.
Trevor Penning's rough go at left tackle last year and Ryan Ramczyk's knee issues make it likely the Saints will select an OT in the first round. Fashanu played exclusively on the left side with Penn State, only lining up on the right side on special teams.
Mitchell's performance during Senior Bowl practices backed up his quickness and ability to play the ball, which showed on film, while his combine workout potentially cemented his spot in the top half of the first round.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
If the Raiders and Saints pass on Barton, then the Eagles could move up to get a leader on the offensive line. His athleticism, toughness and football IQ could allow him to step in at multiple spots, likely combining with Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson in the interior. Despite his lack of length (32 7/8-inch arm), his play at left tackle over the past three years shows he can move outside if injuries hit that part of the depth chart.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Give Patrick Mahomes as many explosive targets as possible. Worthy's elite speed makes him a top downfield threat as well as an obvious option for jet sweeps and quick screens. He’s a much-needed versatile threat for the Chiefs.
The Bengals take a receiver who can stretch the field in case the franchise-tagged Tee Higgins is ultimately dealt or isn’t around for the long term. Quarterback Joe Burrow finished his career at LSU before Thomas arrived in Baton Rouge, but a quick connection could be in the making.
Robinson's lack of sack production (four in 2023) might scare off some teams, but I think his speed and bend could attract general manager Les Snead, who stays put to add another edge rusher with great potential to the squad.
In last year’s draft, the Steelers found Joey Porter Jr. waiting to hear his name called at the top of the second round. Arnold could be in a similar situation for Pittsburgh to snag if quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen fill the top half of the first round. Arnold’s toughness and versatility make him a nice find here, as he can step into the slot as a rookie or play outside if Porter or Donte Jackson need a breather.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MIAMI DOLPHINS
I believe one of the top offensive tackles will drop outside the top 20, and Fuaga’s incomplete workout numbers, along with some teams projecting him as a guard, might make him the odd man out. Miami needs mid-round picks, so the 49ers send late third- and fourth- round selections (getting back a sixth-round pick in the exchange) to secure an immediate starter on the right side of the line.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The impact Newton had on Illinois' defense should not be overlooked. His quick get-off and strength up front make him a solid late first-round pick for the Seahawks, who continue to add pieces to new head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.
History repeats itself with Minnesota matching its 2014 draft plan, taking its top player on the board early (LB Anthony Barr at No. 9 overall) before snagging a quarterback later on in Round 1 (Teddy Bridgewater at No. 32). Baltimore did something similar in 2018, when taking tight end Hayden Hurst 25th overall before moving up for Lamar Jackson seven picks later. Nix may not carry an elite grade like the top four quarterbacks in this class, so Minnesota patiently follows its board instead of reaching.
Brooks' story (and game) reminds me of Todd Gurley, who suffered an ACL injury in November of his final season at Georgia and wound up a top-10 pick the following April. Despite the injury, Gurley carried the ball 1,265 times and caught 218 passes in his first five pro seasons. Dallas could view Brooks as that sort of workhorse because of his combination of power and agility.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley coached against Wilson when he was at Boston College, watching his Eagles beat the Wolfpack in 2022 despite the linebacker's three tackles for loss and interception. Hafley knows full well the sort of athlete and football player Wilson would add to his scheme in Green Bay.
Fautanu could go earlier because he has the skills to play left tackle in the NFL. If available here, the Bucs should jump at the chance to select him. They've recently taken linemen with the plan to change their positions, so a move to guard or center seems possible in this scenario -- with a chance of Fautanu taking the left tackle spot if Tristan Wirfs leaves via free agency after the season.
Wiggins' recovery speed is impressive, but his slight frame (173 pounds) may force him to fall into the bottom third of the first round.
The Bills could stretch for a receiver here to help replace the recently traded Stefon Diggs, but Latu's value at No. 28 overall is too good to pass up. He'll pair nicely with Greg Rousseau, another bargain/late-first edge rusher already on Buffalo's roster (selected 30th overall in 2021). The neck injury Latu suffered at Washington early in his career could be a factor in his final draft position, regardless of his talent.
I love Robinson's fit in Detroit’s defense, as he can line up in multiple spots and use his strong hands to shed blocks and attack ball-carriers. He stood up regularly last fall at Missouri, so lining up that way across from Aidan Hutchinson won't be an issue.
Baltimore's patience in past drafts has resulted in it finding excellent value late in each round. Guyton would be a perfect Ravens pick in that way, and he meets a need after the Morgan Moses trade and the inconsistent availability of veteran Ronnie Stanley.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Left tackle Terron Armstead is returning for 2024 but has had issues staying on the field during his career. Paul's pass-protection skills could get him into the first round and his continued work on his run blocking could make this a bargain.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Melton's plus athleticism was on display at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his film shows his versatility to play in the slot or outside, win jump balls and stick his nose into run defense.