Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall

Latham's huge frame and power off the snap in the run game belie his ability to slide laterally and widen his base in pass protection, making him a tough ask for defenders to beat with power or speed off the edge. As you'll see later in this exercise, I project the Raiders to send fourth- and fifth-round picks to Carolina to move up early in the second round to select Michael Penix Jr., who could be an excellent starter if able to stay healthy.