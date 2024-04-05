 Skip to main content
Mock Draft

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders pick QB Michael Penix Jr. to kick off Round 2

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 02:38 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS

Pick
34
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior
Pick
35
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Cooper Beebe
Cooper Beebe
Kansas State · OG · Senior
Pick
36
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior
Pick
37
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Corum
Blake Corum
Michigan · RB · Senior
Pick
38
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey
Georgia · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via NYG)
Braden Fiske
Braden Fiske
Florida State · DT · Senior
Pick
40
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(via CHI)
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior
Pick
41
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via NYJ)
Jaden Hicks
Jaden Hicks
Washington State · S · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
42
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via MIN)
Cam Hart
Cam Hart
Notre Dame · CB · Senior
Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior
Pick
44
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Ben Sinnott
Ben Sinnott
Kansas State · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Pick
45
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via DEN)
Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette
South Carolina · WR · Senior
Pick
46
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Florida State · WR
Pick
47
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via SEA)
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
48
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Marshawn Kneeland
Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan · Edge · Senior
Pick
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Maason Smith
Maason Smith
LSU · DT · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
50
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via NO)
Trevin Wallace
Trevin Wallace
Kentucky · LB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Pick
51
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior
Pick
52
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Michael Hall Jr.
Michael Hall Jr.
Ohio State · DT · Sophomore (RS)
Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior
Pick
54
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M · LB · Senior
Pick
55
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas · TE · Junior
Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Coleman
Brandon Coleman
TCU · OG · Senior
Pick
57
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard
Georgia · S · Junior
Pick
58
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Roger Rosengarten
Roger Rosengarten
Washington · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat
Texas · DT · Senior
Pick
60
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR · Senior
Pick
61
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Zak Zinter
Zak Zinter
Michigan · OG · Senior
Pick
62
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Wright
Tennessee · RB · Junior
Pick
63
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia · CB · Junior
Pick
64
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason McCormick
Mason McCormick
South Dakota State · OG · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

