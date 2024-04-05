Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders pick QB Michael Penix Jr. to kick off Round 2

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Broncos will trade up for a QB while the Vikings stand pat and select one later in the first round.
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Chicago Bears to continue to bolster their WR room with the No. 75 overall pick.
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the New York Giants picking a quarterback at No. 107 overall in Round 4.
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Saints to select quartet of players in the fifth round, including one playmaker for their backfield.
In his one and only mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects five quarterbacks coming off the board in the top six picks! Plus, Buffalo grabs a receiver after the Stefon Diggs trade. Check out the complete first-round projection, 1-32.
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has two teams trading into the top five for quarterbacks. Plus, Kansas City gives Patrick Mahomes a versatile receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks projects the Patriots will turn to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and the Chiefs will close out Round 1 by finding a L'Jarius Sneed replacement. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a four-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Falcons will select an understudy for QB Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.