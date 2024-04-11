Gennaro Filice 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets go get Rome Odunze; Pats, Raiders trade back into Round 1

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS





After trading down a few slots to accumulate a third-round pick for his rebuilding team, GM Ran Carthon still has plenty of enticing options at offensive tackle, widely viewed as Tennessee’s greatest position of need. Then again, one of the added bonuses of hiring Brian Callahan was that the new head coach brought along his dad, Bill, who just happens to be one of the best offensive line coaches in football. With that in mind, do the Titans need to snag one of the elite OTs, or could they take advantage of the class’ depth at the position and wait until Pick No. 38?





OK, full disclosure: I’m hell bent on Bowers being a top-10 pick, one way or another, and this was my last chance to project this notion. Not to mention, we already know Brock’s down with Nashville.