Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts handed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner another contract extension.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Colts and Buckner agreed to a two-year extension worth $46 million, per sources informed of the situation. Indianapolis has since announced the news.
Buckner had been slated to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $84 million contract inked in Indy after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
The 30-year-old remains one of the dominant interior defenders. He requires double teams, can penetrate and stuff the run. He's proven to be a load in the middle of Gus Bradley's defense in Indy and can discombobulate an entire offense.
In four seasons with the Colts, he's earned two Pro Bowl nods and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020. Extremely durable, Buckner hasn't missed a game in the past three seasons and can play all three downs. Given his talent, health and style, he's likely to continue to be productive into his 30s, which makes this a smart deal for the Colts.
The $23 million-per-year average in new money puts Buckner No. 7 among active interior defenders, per Over The Cap.
For his career, Buckner has generated 61 sacks, 544 tackles, 80 tackles for loss and 161 QB hits in eight seasons.
The extension continues an offseason trend in Indianapolis, with the Colts re-signing or extending 10 of their own players.