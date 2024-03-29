Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for future conditional third-round pick

Consider it a swap of edge-rushing talent, if you will. Weeks after pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff left the Jets for a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles, the two teams have struck a deal to send Reddick to New York, where the Jets are all in on 2024.

Reddick's compensation has been a sticking point for the Eagles dating back to early February, when Philadelphia gave Reddick permission to seek a trade. 2024 is also shaping up as the third straight season in which the Eagles will embark upon their football journey with a new defensive coordinator, with veteran coach Vic Fangio replacing Sean Desai, who was fired following a nightmarish regression in 2023. The combined factors enticed the Eagles to shop Reddick, and on Friday, they found a business partner.

Reddick posted quality numbers in 2023, recording 11 sacks and 38 tackles (13 for loss), earning a second-straight trip to the Pro Bowl. He wasn't quite the same game-changing force as he was in the prior year, though, and after enjoying quality production from Reddick at an incredibly affordable rate ($6.9 million cap number in 2023), the Eagles weren't too interested in watching that number jump to $21.8 million in 2024 (or carrying his $14.6 million dead cap number in 2025).

Once Jadeveon Clowney signed with Carolina, the Eagles found a solution to their problem in the Jets, who struck out on Clowney and needed another proven rusher following Huff's departure. New York will likely slot Reddick into the lineup opposite Jermaine Johnson along a front that should remain one of the most menacing in football.