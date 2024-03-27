Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compares Saquon Barkley's versatility to LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook

When asked about the Barkley addition, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compared the running back to former Eagles greats LeSean McCoy and Brian Westbrook for what they brought to the passing attack.

"I think with Saquon, one of the things we always talk about, whether it was LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook, is the value of a running back is it's not even the word of the title 'running back.' You have to be a great passing attack running back as well. For us, it's got to be multifunctional," Lurie said on Tuesday, per the team’s transcript. "And he exhibited a very special skill set both in the running and the passing game that we think certainly can be maximized by being on a team with better skill positions, quarterback, offensive line. So, it was a strategy to go."

The Eagles went from spending low on RBs the past several years to handing Barkley a contract that averages $12.583 million. Lurie dismissed the idea that the Eagles went from being stingy at the position to overindulging, noting that his club has never shied away from paying the right players.

"I know people think, well, we don't spend on the running back position," he said. "That's never really been the case. We would do it very carefully. So, LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook, those are instances of players that are really multi-purpose running backs that improve the passing attack, improve the running attack.

"And it's, I think, (GM) Howie (Roseman) said it, it's hard to find exceptionally talent players. If you think about it, what we pay Saquon Barkley, take another position of what that's getting in the league and you tell me, is it better to pay Saquon that kind of money or a player at a different position that's getting the exact same amount of money? That's a decision. And Howie led the way there and felt that Saquon was the right way to spend that money."