DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman struck first, luring Huff away from the Jets to slide into a Philadelphia front that will likely see a departure or two this offseason. Logically, Huff could slot into a possible vacancy that would be created if the Eagles ship out Haason Reddick, whom Roseman and Co. have already given permission to seek a trade.

Because he spent the last four years with the Jets, Huff may have flown under the radar of the average fan, but make no mistake -- he's a dynamite pass rusher. For those unfamiliar with Huff's game, here's a Next Gen Stat to summarize his production in 2023: Among defenders with at least 300 pass-rushing snaps, Huff finished first in QB pressure rate (21.8 percent, landing among the likes of Micah Parsons, Josh Allen and Trey Hendrickson).

As for questions about Huff's productivity potential on a defensive front lacking Quinnen Williams, Philadelphia came prepared with answers in the form of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. The two aren't yet at the same elite, game-wrecking status as Williams, but Huff won't find himself attempting to make plays on an island, instead working in tandem with a unit that also includes Josh Sweat (for now, at least) and 2023 draft pick Nolan Smith.