DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing the former Jets pass-rushing specialist to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
ESPN first reported the news.
Huff moves down the eastern seaboard after thriving in pass-rushing situations for the Jets, who deployed Huff on such downs with one goal: Hunt the quarterback. Huff obliged as part of a menacing defensive front, posting his first 10-sack season of his four-year career and instantly placing himself on the radar of general managers across the NFL.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman struck first, luring Huff away from the Jets to slide into a Philadelphia front that will likely see a departure or two this offseason. Logically, Huff could slot into a possible vacancy that would be created if the Eagles ship out Haason Reddick, whom Roseman and Co. have already given permission to seek a trade.
Because he spent the last four years with the Jets, Huff may have flown under the radar of the average fan, but make no mistake -- he's a dynamite pass rusher. For those unfamiliar with Huff's game, here's a Next Gen Stat to summarize his production in 2023: Among defenders with at least 300 pass-rushing snaps, Huff finished first in QB pressure rate (21.8 percent, landing among the likes of Micah Parsons, Josh Allen and Trey Hendrickson).
As for questions about Huff's productivity potential on a defensive front lacking Quinnen Williams, Philadelphia came prepared with answers in the form of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. The two aren't yet at the same elite, game-wrecking status as Williams, but Huff won't find himself attempting to make plays on an island, instead working in tandem with a unit that also includes Josh Sweat (for now, at least) and 2023 draft pick Nolan Smith.
Roseman has made a point of investing in the defensive front over the last few years and has built a promising unit with youth on its side. As he approaches his 26th birthday next month, Huff will trade Jets green for Eagles green and continue his unlikely journey from undrafted defender to well-paid quarterback pursuer.