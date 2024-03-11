Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson with the richest contract for a guard in NFL history.
The club announced Monday it agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Dickerson.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the extension is worth $84 million in base with a max value of $87 million, per sources informed of the pact. The deal includes $50 million total guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.
The $21 million-per-year new money average makes Dickerson the highest-paid guard in league history, leapfrogging Chris Lindstrom ($20.5 million).
A former second-round pick in 2021, Dickerson was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.
With Jason Kelce's retirement, the Eagles ensured Dickerson, slated to line up next to Kelce's likely replacement, Cam Jurgens, won't be going anywhere soon.
Dickerson is a people-mover who shines as a pass protector and can create creases in the run game. In three seasons, the 25-year-old has already earned two Pro Bowl nods. Already a stud, Dickerson still has room to grow. Philly locking him down with a massive deal underscores the club's belief in that future and his importance to the club's ongoing success.