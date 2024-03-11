Eagles guard Landon Dickerson signing four-year extension worth up to $87 million

With Jason Kelce 's retirement , the Eagles ensured Dickerson, slated to line up next to Kelce's likely replacement, Cam Jurgens , won't be going anywhere soon.

Dickerson is a people-mover who shines as a pass protector and can create creases in the run game. In three seasons, the 25-year-old has already earned two Pro Bowl nods. Already a stud, Dickerson still has room to grow. Philly locking him down with a massive deal underscores the club's belief in that future and his importance to the club's ongoing success.