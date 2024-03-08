NFC free agency needs: Giants must prioritize offensive playmakers; 3 teams with big QB questions 

Needs: QB, LG, Edge

With Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are a playoff contender with a powerhouse offense that can carry an underwhelming defense. Without Cousins, Minnesota is likely in a soft rebuild, with some key pieces in place. Alexander Mattison’s release creates a hole in the backfield, but most of the 2023 offensive line is expected back, with left guard Dalton Risner being the lone exception. Risner was one of two left guards with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps last season to not allow a single sack. Brian Flores helped Minnesota rank in the top half of the NFL in scoring and overall defense, but he also blitzed at the highest rate (50.6 percent) of any team in any season since 2016. He could use an influx of talent, especially at edge rusher, given that Danielle Hunter (who had 86 pressures, nearly twice as many as anyone else on the team) is headed for the open market.