Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
The move marks Moore's third change of scenery in as many years, although he remains one of the league's most-respected offensive minds.
Moore previously served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for four year from 2019-2022, with his highest achievement coming during a 2021 season in which Dallas ranked first overall in both points and yards.
Moore spent 2023 leading Los Angeles' offense, which finished 21st in scoring, and was made available to teams following the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as head coach.
Around the NFL will have more shortly.