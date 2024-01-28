Around the NFL

Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

Published: Jan 27, 2024 at 11:04 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.

The move marks Moore's third change of scenery in as many years, although he remains one of the league's most-respected offensive minds.

Moore previously served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for four year from 2019-2022, with his highest achievement coming during a 2021 season in which Dallas ranked first overall in both points and yards. 

Moore spent 2023 leading Los Angeles' offense, which finished 21st in scoring, and was made available to teams following the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

news

Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I feel like Saquon should've been paid' before Daniel Jones

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is headed for another offseason of uncertainty. One teammate, Kayvon Thibodeaux, believes the club should have taken care of its running back last year -- ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

The New England Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
news

Niners' Deebo Samuel unafraid of physicality going into NFC title game: 'I ain't protecting nothing'

The 49ers will have one of their most valuable weapons out on the field on Sunday. After suffering a shoulder injury, Deebo Samuel is ready to go and is not afraid to do whatever it takes to win. "I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel told reporters on Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears hire Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears are hiring former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington to lead their defense, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per a source.
news

Travis Kelce on 'resilient' Chiefs ahead of AFC title game: 'You saw the struggles, you saw the growth'

Kansas City is days away from making its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance. Travis Kelce has been there for them all, and perhaps none has required such a grind -- something he believes makes the latest iteration of the Chiefs stand out.
news

Aaron Jones confident in Packers' future: 'We're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special'

Lost in the immediate disappointment of Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers was the makings of a team on the rise. Packers RB Aaron Jones is among those who feel the Packers have laid the foundation to be major players moving forward.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for with the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Lions-49ers in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Official game statuses for the Championship Sunday games of the 2023 NFL season.