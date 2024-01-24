Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins will have a new defensive coordinator for the third straight season.
The club announced Wednesday that it mutually parted ways with DC Vic Fangio after one season.
"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved. Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."
Fangio joined the Dolphins in 2023 after the club parted ways with Josh Boyer after three seasons. Miami improved under Fangio, finishing 10th in yards allowed and 22nd in points given up. The Dolphins also finished third in the NFL in sacks (56) and tied for eighth in forced turnovers (27).
Fangio's defense dealt with a litany of injuries, from Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey missing the start of the season to losing nearly its entire edge rush down the stretch -- Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, etc.
After losing the division lead down the stretch and bowing out of the playoffs with a season-low seven points scored in a wild-card loss in Kansas City, McDaniel will begin the offseason searching for his third defensive coordinator in three seasons. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is a candidate for Miami's new DC opening.
Fangio figures to be a hot candidate in a league with numerous defensive coordinator openings. The most logical land spot would be Philadelphia, where Fangio worked as a consultant in 2022. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked in particular about Fangio as the news broke during Philadelphia's year-end news conference.
"We got a lot of good targets that we're working through," he said. "There are a lot of guys that have done really well in their interview process. I look forward to continue with that process and we'll see what happens."