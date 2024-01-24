Around the NFL

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 03:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins will have a new defensive coordinator for the third straight season.

The club announced Wednesday that it mutually parted ways with DC Vic Fangio after one season.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved. Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

Fangio joined the Dolphins in 2023 after the club parted ways with Josh Boyer after three seasons. Miami improved under Fangio, finishing 10th in yards allowed and 22nd in points given up. The Dolphins also finished third in the NFL in sacks (56) and tied for eighth in forced turnovers (27).

Fangio's defense dealt with a litany of injuries, from Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey missing the start of the season to losing nearly its entire edge rush down the stretch -- Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, etc.

After losing the division lead down the stretch and bowing out of the playoffs with a season-low seven points scored in a wild-card loss in Kansas City, McDaniel will begin the offseason searching for his third defensive coordinator in three seasons. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is a candidate for Miami's new DC opening.

Fangio figures to be a hot candidate in a league with numerous defensive coordinator openings. The most logical land spot would be Philadelphia, where Fangio worked as a consultant in 2022. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked in particular about Fangio as the news broke during Philadelphia's year-end news conference. 

"We got a lot of good targets that we're working through," he said. "There are a lot of guys that have done really well in their interview process. I look forward to continue with that process and we'll see what happens."

Related Content

news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Barry will not return as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

The Green Bay Packers will make a change to its defense in 2024. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Joe Barry will not return as defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries. Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indianapolis to stay paired with Taylor.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The Bills must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024. General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brady's work down the stretch warranted him at least "serious consideration" in the process.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

A promising rookie in 2022, Texans running back Dameon Pierce's future appears uncertain following a 2023 campaign marked by struggles. 
news

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as new GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.