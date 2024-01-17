Around the NFL

Eagles C Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 11:53 AM
Though it appeared Jason Kelce's 13-year NFL career had come to a close following Monday's loss to the Buccaneers, he is not making the decision official just yet.

The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.

In the wake of the Eagles' season-ending loss on Monday, Kelce could be seen visibly emotional on the sidelines as he exited the field. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo then reported on Tuesday morning that Kelce had spoken with his teammates after the game, indicating his intent to retire.

But speaking to his brother on the podcast on Wednesday, Kelce explained that despite what has been reported, nothing definitive has been announced regarding his future.

"You know (head coach) Nick (Sirianni) kind of gave me an opportunity to talk. I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."

When he does retire, it will end a career that is likely Hall of Fame worthy and saw him earn seven Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl trophy with the Eagles.

"When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and has led to the career I've had," Kelce said. "I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. But I did address the team, and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is 'I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league.' "

news

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round. Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.
news

Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.
news

Buffalo bracing for more heavy snow with lake-effect warning in place ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs showdown

After having their Super Wild Card win over the Steelers moved from Sunday to Monday due to heavy snowstorms, the region is set to get battered again this week. 
news

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

The Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no final decision made, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 