Eagles C Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

But speaking to his brother on the podcast on Wednesday, Kelce explained that despite what has been reported, nothing definitive has been announced regarding his future.

"You know (head coach) Nick (Sirianni) kind of gave me an opportunity to talk. I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."

When he does retire, it will end a career that is likely Hall of Fame worthy and saw him earn seven Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl trophy with the Eagles.