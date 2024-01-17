Eagles C Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Though it appeared Jason Kelce's 13-year NFL career had come to a close following Monday's loss to the Buccaneers, he is not making the decision official just yet.
The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.
In the wake of the Eagles' season-ending loss on Monday, Kelce could be seen visibly emotional on the sidelines as he exited the field. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo then reported on Tuesday morning that Kelce had spoken with his teammates after the game, indicating his intent to retire.
But speaking to his brother on the podcast on Wednesday, Kelce explained that despite what has been reported, nothing definitive has been announced regarding his future.
"You know (head coach) Nick (Sirianni) kind of gave me an opportunity to talk. I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."
When he does retire, it will end a career that is likely Hall of Fame worthy and saw him earn seven Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections and one Super Bowl trophy with the Eagles.
"When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and has led to the career I've had," Kelce said. "I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. But I did address the team, and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is 'I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league.' "