 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

Published: Mar 02, 2024 at 12:34 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After 13 seasons protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on from Dallas.

Smith will enter free agency and is unlikely to return to the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The longtime Cowboys left tackle will officially become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.

The longest-tenured player on the team going into the 2023 season, Smith has spent his entire career wearing a Cowboys jersey since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

In his 13 seasons in Dallas, Smith has been one of the best tackles on the game, accumulating eight Pro Bowl selections -- including seven straight from 2013-2019 -- and twice being named First-team All-Pro. For his efforts, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.

Injuries have gotten in the way in recent years, including him being out for almost the entire 2020 and 2022 seasons. But last year Smith started 13 games, allowing just one sack on 847 offensive snaps for an 83.8 player grade, per PFF, earning a second-team All-Pro nod.

Now, for the first time in over a dozen years, the Cowboys will be in the market for a new blindside protector to keep Dak Prescott upright, whether through the draft, free agency, or existing players on the roster.

And at 33, Smith will also be on the hunt for a new team for the first time in his career.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.