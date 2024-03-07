AFC free agency needs: Chiefs must find pass-catching help; will Ravens bolster O-line?

Needs: WR, DL, IOL

WR, DL, IOL Cap space: $24,598,300





Calvin Ridley may have eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving and led the Jaguars with eight receiving touchdowns during his comeback season, but the former Falcon was simply not the world-beating top receiver the Jaguars had hoped to pair with Trevor Lawrence. This was apparent when Ridley faced press coverage, gaining an average of 2.3 fewer yards per target than when not pressed. Jacksonville has too many other holes and not enough funds to justify a contract for Ridley on the premise that he could elevate his game next season. For starters, its interior offensive line is due for a makeover with left guard Ezra Cleveland set to hit the open market and right guard Brandon Scherff being floated as a potential cap casualty as he accounts for $23.9 million in 2024. Defensively, the Jags had to mortgage much of their defense in order to retain Josh Allen, who generated the league’s second-most pressures last season (96), by releasing Rayshawn Jenkins, Darious Williams and Foley Fatukasi.